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Home / Sports / Chamari Athapaththu rises across ICC Women's T20I rankings after stellar Asia Cup start

Chamari Athapaththu rises across ICC Women's T20I rankings after stellar Asia Cup start

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ANI
Updated At : 02:42 PM Sep 01, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], September 1 (ANI): The Women's Asia Cup has begun in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and some fine performances on the opening weekend have resulted in notable movements in the ICC Women's T20I Player Rankings.

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Sri Lanka captain Chamari Athapaththu leads the gains this week thanks to an unbeaten 25-ball 48 and one for 10 in three overs in her team's nine-wicket victory over the UAE, according to an ICC Media release.

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Her performance has helped her remain strong in sixth place in the ICC Women's T20I Batting Rankings, advancing three slots to 33rd in the Bowling Rankings and maintaining her position at third among the all-rounders.

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Her major achievement is reaching career-best rating points across all three categories - 734 in batting, 552 in bowling and 405 among all-rounders.

Athapaththu's opening partner Imesha Dulai advanced four slots to a career-high 18th place and 625 points thanks to her 25 from 18 deliveries. Among the bowlers, Mithali Ayodhya's stars continued to rise after she took an impressive three for 14 to help restrict the home team to 79. She has rocketed up 18 slots to 70th and a career-best 444 points. Sugandika Kumari's two for 18 helped her jump five slots to 23rd.

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Thailand won their tournament opener against Hong Kong by six runs but suffered a heavy, 94-run loss to India; there was a silver lining for Nannapat Koncharoenkai, whose 41 off 48 in their match against India saw her move up one slot to 29th in the batters' list. Suleeporn Laomi took three for 26 against India, advancing five spots to joint-63rd, the ICC Media release said.

Bangladesh announced themselves with a strong, 71-run win over Indonesia on Monday. Sobhana Mostary was rewarded with a one-slot move to 39th and a career-best rating of 500. Her teammate Marufa Akter's two for six in three overs helped her gain two places to reach 37th position.

India's seamer, Nandani Sharma's three wickets for 18 against Thailand, driving her up 38 slots to 112th.

In Associate team news, Lucy Barnett helped the Isle of Man reach the final of the Continental Cup in Romania and ended as the tournament's leading run-scorer with an aggregate of 257 to help her up to joint-67th with the bat.

Rebecca Blake of the hosts Romania scored 197 runs in the tournament without dismissal and now boasts a T20I average of 153.00 from her 20 matches to sit joint-89th in the batting rankings. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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