Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], December 28 (ANI): Sri Lanka women's captain Chamari Athapaththu scripted history as she became the first player to play 150 T20I matches for her country, according to ESPNcricinfo.

The veteran cricketer achieved this historic feat during the fourth T20I of the five-match series against the Harmanpreet Kaur-led India Women in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday.

In Women's T20I cricket, Athapaththu has notched up 3507 runs at an average of 25.23 and a strike rate of 109.97, including three centuries and 13 half-centuries.

With the ball, the 35-year-old has scalped 63 wickets at an average of 25.73 and an economy of 6.62. She has one four-wicket haul to her name.

Earlier, Sri Lanka won the toss and decided to bowl first in the fourth T20I against India at the Greenfield International Stadium.

India Women and Sri Lanka Women have faced each other 29 times in T20I cricket. Out of these, the Women in Blue have secured 23 victories and suffered five defeats. One match between the two countries ended in a no-result.

In the ongoing five-match T20I series, India have an unbeaten 3-0 lead after clinching the opening game by eight wickets, the second by seven wickets and the third by eight wickets. The visitors will look to bounce back in the fourth T20I.

After winning the toss, Athapaththu said, "Chasing is a bit easier because of the dew. We have to execute our best cricket and try and score at least 140. That will be a good score. We have two changes, Malki Madara and Inoka Ranaweera rest today, Kawya Kavindi and Rashmika are in," as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur said, "We were looking to bat first today, we're happy. Jemi is not playing because she is not well and Kranti is resting. Arundhati and Harleen are back. This is an ideal series to give everyone a chance. Glad it is all coming to plan. I am not putting any target in mind. Hopefully, we set a good total."

Playing XI of both teams:

India Women: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Amanjot Kaur, Arundhati Reddy, Vaishnavi Sharma, Renuka Singh Thakur, Shree Charani.

Sri Lanka Women: Hasini Perera, Chamari Athapaththu(c), Harshitha Samarawickrama, Kavisha Dilhari, Imesha Dulani, Nilakshika Silva, Kaushani Nuthyangana(w), Malsha Shehani, Rashmika Sewwandi, Kawya Kavindi, Nimesha Madushani. (ANI)

