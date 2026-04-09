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Home / Sports / Champions league: Bayern take charge in Madrid, Arsenal escape with late winner

Champions league: Bayern take charge in Madrid, Arsenal escape with late winner

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Dungar Patel
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:22 AM Apr 09, 2026 IST
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At the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium, FC Bayern Munich secured a 2-1 win over Real Madrid in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League quarter-final, with goals from Luis Diaz (41’) and Harry Kane (46’) giving them the edge before Kylian Mbappe (74’) pulled one back.

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Bayern started aggressively and should have led earlier when Dayot Upamecano missed from close range with an open goal. That moment summed up a theme Bayern carried through the first half, winning duels in midfield and unsettling Madrid’s build-up.

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At the other end, Manuel Neuer played a decisive role. He denied Mbappe twice and also kept out Vinicius Junior, ensuring Bayern’s early dominance translated into scoreboard pressure.

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The breakthrough came four minutes before the break when Diaz finished a well-worked move after a precise through ball from Serge Gnabry. Bayern then struck immediately after the restart. Within 1 minute of the second half, Kane finished clinically from the edge of the box after a turnover high up the pitch.

It was his 49th goal of the season and his 11th in this Champions League campaign, underlining his consistency at this level.

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For a period, Bayern looked capable of extending their lead. Michael Olise added creativity in wide areas and Joshua Kimmich controlled the tempo in midfield. But Madrid’s response followed a familiar European pattern. They stayed in the game and waited for moments.

Mbappe’s goal in the 74th minute, finishing from close range after a low cross from Trent Alexander-Arnold, shifted the momentum.

From there, Madrid pushed for an equaliser, while Bayern had to manage the game rather than dictate it. Despite late pressure, the visitors held on, also ending a nine-match winless run against Madrid in this competition.

In Lisbon, Arsenal edged Sporting CP 1-0 in the other quarter-final first leg, but the performance raised as many questions as it answered.

Arsenal dominated possession but struggled to create clear chances. Sporting looked more threatening in transition, with early pressure nearly rewarded when efforts struck the woodwork. David Raya was key in keeping the score level with multiple saves.

The decisive moment came late, as Kai Havertz scored in stoppage time after coming off the bench. It secured Arsenal’s first win in three matches, but did little to mask their attacking inconsistency in recent games.

Another key aspect of that game was how Sporting CP exposed Arsenal’s defensive transitions. Time and again, they broke quickly through wide areas and forced Arsenal into recovery situations, something that could become a bigger concern in the second leg.

Despite having more control on the ball, Arsenal looked vulnerable whenever possession was lost, highlighting a tactical imbalance that still needs addressing.

Bayern will now take a 2-1 lead back to Munich for the second leg at the Allianz Arena, where their strong home record and history of progressing after away first-leg wins give them a clear advantage. However, the narrow margin keeps Real Madrid firmly in the tie, especially given their record of comebacks in Europe.

In the other tie, Arsenal return to the Emirates with a 1-0 lead, but Sporting’s ability to create chances away from home suggests the contest remains open. At this stage, the focus shifts from gaining advantage to handling pressure, and both ties will likely be decided by how well each side manages those moments.

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