Champions league: Exit here? Barca, Atletico in trouble

Geneva, October 13

Barcelona were twice dragged back from the precipice of a humiliating Champions League elimination by Robert Lewandowski’s late goals.

An instant classic at Camp Nou on Wednesday saw Barcelona draw 3-3 with Inter Milan and barely cling to a slim hope of advancing to the Round of 16.

Atletico Madrid are also on the brink after failing to score for a third straight game.

Barca’s Robert Lewandowski scored two vs Inter Milan. Reuters

No such worries for Bayern Munich and unheralded Club Brugge, who each advanced to the knockout stage with two rounds to spare as leaders of groups where Spanish powers are slumping in third place.

Free-scoring Napoli also progressed with a 4-2 win over Ajax to kick off a stunning evening in the Champions League that delivered 36 goals in eight games.

Mohamed Salah set a competition record with a hat-trick in six minutes, 12 seconds — as a substitute midway through the second half — in Liverpool’s 7-1 blitz at Rangers. Though it may just have been a stay of execution for Barcelona, the five-time European champions were grateful to be alive after a thrilling final few minutes against Inter.

Barcelona trailed 2-1 in the 82nd minute and were going out until Lewandowski’s shot was deflected into the Inter net. The Italians led again in the 89th, when Robin Gosens finished a fast break, but Lewandowski rose again two minutes into the stoppage time to head another leveller.

There was still time for Inter to waste chances to win, Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen to make two more saves, and Inter coach Simone Inzaghi to be shown a red card. Still, Inter now hold the head-to-head tiebreaker over Barcelona and will join Bayern advancing from Group C by beating overmatched Viktoria Plzen in two weeks’ time. — AP