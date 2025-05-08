DT
Home / Sports / Champions league: Inter edge Barcelona in 7-goal thriller to reach final

Champions league: Inter edge Barcelona in 7-goal thriller to reach final

Inter Milan substitute Davide Frattesi struck an extra-time winner to send his side into the Champions League final following a sensational 4-3 victory over Barcelona on Tuesday after Francesco Acerbi had rescued them from the brink of elimination with a...
Reuters
Milan, Updated At : 10:51 AM May 08, 2025 IST
Inter’s Davide Frattesi celebrates scoring their fourth goal. Reuters
Inter Milan substitute Davide Frattesi struck an extra-time winner to send his side into the Champions League final following a sensational 4-3 victory over Barcelona on Tuesday after Francesco Acerbi had rescued them from the brink of elimination with a stunning equaliser deep in added time.

Frattesi’s goal and a string of superb saves by goalkeeper Yann Sommer secured Inter a rip-roaring 7-6 aggregate victory in a semifinal for the ages. Following a breathtaking first leg in Barcelona that had everything from early drama, late chaos and dazzling moments from 17-year-old Lamine Yamal, the return encounter in Milan was even more dramatic, a rollercoaster ride that will live long in the memory.

It was a tale of two halves as Inter dominated the first 45 minutes and opened a two-goal lead thanks to a Lautaro Martinez goal on the counter in the 21st minute before Hakan Calhanoglu extended their advantage with a penalty right before the break.

The penalty was awarded after the VAR spotted a foul by Pau Cubarsi on Martinez in the box that had looked like a well-timed challenge on first viewing.

However, Barca woke up in the second half with Eric Garcia and Dani Olmo netting within six minutes to level the scoring and, even though Sommer worked his magic to help keep the hosts alive, the Catalans thought they had scored the winner through Raphinha, who struck from close range in the 87th minute. But as Inter made a desperate run for an equaliser, Denzel Dumfries found 37-year-old Acerbi inside the box and he fired a first-time effort into the net to score his first European goal in his 20th season and take the game to extra time.

In the 99th minute, Marcus Thuram made a brilliant run from the right and played the ball into the area for Frattesi, who set himself before neatly guiding a curling shot into the bottom corner to send the delighted home fans into raptures. Sommer made two world-class saves from Yamal, who also hit the post with another stunning strike deep in added time, as Inter moved a step closer to their fourth Champions League title and their first in 15 years.

