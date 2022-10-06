Champions League: Inter keep Lewa quiet, Bayern Munich rolling on

Madrid, October 5

Barcelona’s high-powered attack faltered against Inter Milan and the Italian club gained an edge in the battle for second place in their Champions League group, while Bayern Munich and Napoli continued to impress and Club Brugge earned a surprising third straight victory.

Inter defeated Barcelona 1-0 at home to move into position to grab the second qualifying spot in Group C, which is led by Bayern Munich after they comfortably defeated Viktoria Plzen 5-0 to set record of 31 straight matches unbeaten in the competition’s group stage.

Napoli impressed with a 6-1 win at Ajax, while Belgian champion Club Brugge also kept a perfect record with a home victory against Atletico Madrid, which saw Antoine Griezmann miss a penalty kick.

Liverpool picked up their second win by beating Rangers 2-0, while Porto earned their first victory by defeating Bayern Leverkusen by the same score.

A moment of silence was held before all matches in memory of the victims of the stadium tragedy in Indonesia.

Advantage Inter

Hakan Calhanoglu scored the winner in first-half stoppage time to give Inter the win over Barcelona and sole possession of second place in the group dominated by Bayern.

Inter prevailed as their defense successfully contained striker Robert Lewandowski and Barcelona’s attack, which had outscored opponents 24-4 in nine matches. Barcelona loudly complained after they had a goal disallowed by a handball and was then denied a penalty for another handball by Inter in stoppage time.

Club Brugge’s Kamal Sowah celebrates scoring a goal vs Atletico Madrid. Reuters

“I’m mad because it wasn’t fair,” Barcelona coach Xavi Hernández said. “We don’t understand anything. The referee needs to explain what happened publicly.”

The victory eased some of the pressure on Inter coach Simone Inzaghi after the team’s poor start to the season.

Inter now face Barcelona at the Camp Nou in the next round. The Catalan club is three points behind Inter and six behind Bayern. — AP