Champions League: One for the night

Manchester, April 6

Kevin De Bruyne scored the only goal of the game to give Manchester City a 1-0 win over Atletico Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League quarterfinal.

After a tight 70 minutes, City finally found their way through Atletico’s tough rearguard helped by Phil Foden’s vision. Just 79 seconds after coming off the bench, Foden slid in a fine through-ball and De Bruyne raced through to fire in a low shot from a tight angle.

Liverpool’s Luis Diaz (2nd from right) celebrates scoring their third goal against Benfica.

“We knew it was going to be pretty tough to create some opportunities,” De Bruyne said. “The first half was tight, but we didn’t give anything away and in the second half had a couple of chances. It was good that we took one.”

Diaz stars in Portugal

Lisbon: It just had to be Luis Diaz. The Colombia winger was the last player Benfica supporters inside the atmospheric Estadio da Luz wanted to see race onto a through ball and produce an emphatic finish to complete a 3-1 win for Liverpool in the first leg.

Pep Guardiola loses it after De Bruyne’s goal.

After all, Diaz was playing for Porto, Benfica’s big rivals in Portugal, until he was signed by Liverpool in January. No wonder he was whistled by home fans — and even targeted with objects thrown from the stands — as he wheeled away in celebration following his crucial third goal in the 87th minute.

It was a brilliantly taken goal, too, as Diaz latched onto Naby Keita’s deflected pass that split Benfica’s defence before rounding the goalkeeper and slotting in from a tight angle.

“He got a nice reception, didn’t he?” Liverpool defender Andrew Robertson said, smiling. — AP