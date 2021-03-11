Champions League: Real Madrid still breathing

Madrid, April 27
Real Madrid were holding on to the positives after coming close to being routed by Manchester City but staying alive in the Champions League semifinals.
Madrid lost 4-3 in the first leg in England on Tuesday, but it was one of those defeats that allowed for some celebration.
Pep Guardiola’s City had plenty of chances to put the series away but instead Madrid found a way to fight back and they go into next week’s second leg at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium only a goal down.
“You are never happy when you lose, but we have 90 minutes ahead of us to make the difference at the Bernabeu,” said Madrid forward Vinicius Junior, who scored one of the goals for the Spanish powerhouse. Karim Benzema scored the others as Madrid trailed by two goals three times at Etihad Stadium.
“The next game will be different,” Vinicius said. — AP
