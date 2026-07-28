"Champions like you remind us that no dream is too big": Yuvraj Singh lauds Sharmila Dhankar on CWG gold

New Delhi [India], July 28 (ANI): Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh congratulated Sharmila Dhankar after the Indian para-athlete created history by winning the women's shot put F57 gold medal at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

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Sharmila produced a season-best throw of 9.81 metres to clinch the gold medal, comfortably finishing ahead of Ghana's Zinabu Issah, who took silver with 8.65m.

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In his Instagram story, Yuvraj praised Dhankar's determination and hard work, saying her Commonwealth Games gold medal proved that no dream is too big with courage and perseverance.

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"Champions like you remind us that no dream is too big with courage and hard work. Congratulations, Sharmila Dhankhar, on your well-earned Commonwealth Games gold," he said.

The event turned memorable for India after Shilpa Shyla was upgraded from fourth place to the bronze medal following the disqualification of Nigeria's Eucharia Iyiazi, giving India its first double podium finish of the 2026 Commonwealth Games.

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Sharmila's victory earned India its second gold medal of the Games and capped another successful day for the Indian contingent in Glasgow.

The 40-year-old Haryana para-athlete has enjoyed a rapid rise since taking up athletics at the age of 34. She went on to establish herself as India's leading F57 shot putter, becoming national champion in 2021 before reaching the pinnacle with Commonwealth Games gold.

India has so far won 10 medals -- two gold, five silver and three bronze.

India's medal winners at the Games are Mirabai Chanu (gold, weightlifting), Sharmila Dhankar (gold, women's shot put F57), Rishikanta Singh (silver, weightlifting), Muthupandi Raja (silver, weightlifting), Gyaneshwari Yadav (silver, weightlifting), Sarvesh Kushare (silver, men's high jump), Valluri Ajaya Babu (silver, weightlifting), Bindyarani Devi (bronze, weightlifting), Shilpa Shyla (bronze, women's shot put F57) and Jhandu Kumar (bronze, para powerlifting). (ANI)

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