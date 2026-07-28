DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM CWG 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Sports / "Champions like you remind us that no dream is too big": Yuvraj Singh lauds Sharmila Dhankar on CWG gold

"Champions like you remind us that no dream is too big": Yuvraj Singh lauds Sharmila Dhankar on CWG gold

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 09:43 PM Jul 28, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], July 28 (ANI): Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh congratulated Sharmila Dhankar after the Indian para-athlete created history by winning the women's shot put F57 gold medal at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

Advertisement

Sharmila produced a season-best throw of 9.81 metres to clinch the gold medal, comfortably finishing ahead of Ghana's Zinabu Issah, who took silver with 8.65m.

Advertisement

In his Instagram story, Yuvraj praised Dhankar's determination and hard work, saying her Commonwealth Games gold medal proved that no dream is too big with courage and perseverance.

Advertisement

"Champions like you remind us that no dream is too big with courage and hard work. Congratulations, Sharmila Dhankhar, on your well-earned Commonwealth Games gold," he said.

The event turned memorable for India after Shilpa Shyla was upgraded from fourth place to the bronze medal following the disqualification of Nigeria's Eucharia Iyiazi, giving India its first double podium finish of the 2026 Commonwealth Games.

Advertisement

Sharmila's victory earned India its second gold medal of the Games and capped another successful day for the Indian contingent in Glasgow.

The 40-year-old Haryana para-athlete has enjoyed a rapid rise since taking up athletics at the age of 34. She went on to establish herself as India's leading F57 shot putter, becoming national champion in 2021 before reaching the pinnacle with Commonwealth Games gold.

India has so far won 10 medals -- two gold, five silver and three bronze.

India's medal winners at the Games are Mirabai Chanu (gold, weightlifting), Sharmila Dhankar (gold, women's shot put F57), Rishikanta Singh (silver, weightlifting), Muthupandi Raja (silver, weightlifting), Gyaneshwari Yadav (silver, weightlifting), Sarvesh Kushare (silver, men's high jump), Valluri Ajaya Babu (silver, weightlifting), Bindyarani Devi (bronze, weightlifting), Shilpa Shyla (bronze, women's shot put F57) and Jhandu Kumar (bronze, para powerlifting). (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts