Aichi-Nagoya [Japan], October 3 (ANI): Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya hailed the Indian men's cricket team as "CHAMPIONS OF ASIA!" after the side defeated Pakistan by 19 runs in the gold medal match at the Asian Games here on Saturday.

Mandaviya shared a post on X along with a video featuring India's winning moments after the team successfully defended 211/6 to restrict Pakistan to 192/6 and secure the gold medal.

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"CHAMPIONS OF ASIA!" Mandaviya wrote on X.

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BCCI Vice President Rajeev Shukla also congratulated the Indian team for its gold medal triumph, praising the collective effort and singling out Abhishek Sharma and Tilak Varma for their performances.

"Congratulations to Team India on winning the Gold Medal at the Asian Games! A fantastic team effort to defeat Pakistan in the final. Congratulations to the entire team and support staff. Great performances by @IamAbhiSharma7 and @TilakV9. Well played, Team India! @BCCI" Shukla wrote on X.

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India's men's cricket team completed a double gold for the country in the sport after the women's team had earlier defeated Sri Lanka by 147 runs in the women's final.

Batting first after winning the toss, India posted a formidable 211/6, powered by quickfire half-centuries from Abhishek Sharma and Tilak Varma.

Abhishek set the tone with a 28-ball 61, hitting seven sixes and three fours, while Tilak finished unbeaten on 51 off 22 balls, with three fours and four sixes.

India reached 81/2 in the powerplay, its highest powerplay score against Pakistan in T20 cricket, before Abhishek was dismissed by Arafat Minhas in the eighth over.

Tilak then took charge in the death overs, reaching his half-century off just 21 balls to help India cross the 200-run mark. Shivam Dube also contributed 27 off 15 balls.

Pakistan's chase got off to a shaky start as Washington Sundar and Axar Patel reduced the opposition to 39/3 inside seven overs.

Saim Ayub and Hasan Nawaz then revived Pakistan's chase with an 87-run partnership, but Shivam Dube removed Ayub for 29 off 22 balls in the 15th over.

Hasan kept Pakistan in the contest with a sensational 96 off 51 balls, hitting five fours and seven sixes, but India held its nerve in the final stages.

Washington Sundar finished with 2/29, while Axar Patel and Shivam Dube also claimed two wickets each as Pakistan ended on 192/6 in 20 overs.

The victory gave India its 81st medal of the Asian Games, including 19 gold, 26 silver and 36 bronze. (ANI)

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