Champions Trophy 2025: Pakistan begin quest for title defence; New Zealand search for first ICC title since 2000

Karachi [Pakistan], February 19 (ANI): The Champions Trophy is back on the calendars of cricket enthusiasts as the extravaganza fest returns after over seven years of absence with a high-profile match between Pakistan and New Zealand beginning the tournament in the revamped Karachi Stadium on Wednesday.

Cricket has been going through a phase where the ODI craves attention while its younger sibling, T20I, has been getting all the plaudits for delivering on its promise of an action-packed affair.

As the Champions Trophy returns, fans' appetite for ODI cricket is expected to return to its peak. A lot has happened since Sarfaraz Ahmed took Pakistan to glory in 2017 by overwhelming their bitter rival, India, with a 180-run victory in the final.

Advertisement

Before fans could forget Pakistan's success story in 2017, the Champions Trophy has returned, even though it remains an awkward fit considering the amount of T20I and Test action that has unfolded over the past years.

In the tournament opener, Pakistan will face familiar foes, New Zealand, who have recently had an upper hand over the defending champions. The Blackcaps will be on familiar turf, considering no other team has played more ODIs than them in Pakistan (11) since the beginning of 2019.

Advertisement

New Zealand will certainly back themselves to outfox Pakistan, considering their success over Pakistan in the ODI tri-nation final just five days before in Karachi.

In the 2019 and 2023 ICC ODI World Cup, New Zealand and Pakistan faced each other twice, and on both occasions, the Men in Green dug deep and found the road to success.

For Pakistan, the most concerning thing about their lineup would be their misfiring premier batter, Babar Azam. He has gone 21 innings without scoring a century in the format. His recent promotion to the top of the order would allow him to quickly exploit the powerplay conditions and pile up runs across his name.

Apart from Babar's form, Pakistan's biggest worry will be New Zealand spinners. Captain Mitchell Santner and Michael Bracewell combined to pick up five wickets during the ODI tri-nation series at an economy of 4.41, which is remarkable considering the rate at which South Africa's (5.94) and Pakistan's (5.67) ball tweakers conceded runs.

Looking at both sides' head-to-head record in the Champions Trophy, both teams squared off against each other in 2000, 2006, and 2009, with the Kiwis emerging victorious on all three occasions.

Overall, in the ODIs, Pakistan and New Zealand have been neck-to-neck in their past 11 encounters. The Kiwis have won five and lost six; however, in their past four meetings, New Zealand has sought victory thrice.

As both teams prepare to add a new chapter to their rivalry, it will be interesting to see who wins the bragging rights on Wednesday.

New Zealand: Mitchell Santner (c), Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Will O'Rourke, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Ben Sears, Nathan Smith, Kane Williamson, Will Young.

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (c), Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Kamran Ghulam, Saud Shakeel, Tayyab Tahir, Faheem Ashraf, Khushdil Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Usman Khan, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)