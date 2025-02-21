Champions Trophy 2025: Shikhar Dhawan’s picture with mystery woman goes viral

Former Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan caught the attention of fans after being spotted with a mystery woman during the ongoing Champions Trophy 2025.

Dhawan, who is serving as the official ambassador for the tournament, was seen enjoying the match between India and Bangladesh in Dubai on Thursday. The image of the two quickly went viral on social media, sparking speculation about their relationship. While the woman’s identity was not officially confirmed, multiple media outlets reported that she is Sophie Shine from Ireland. Notably, Dhawan follows Shine on social media.

Meanwhile, Dhawan shared his thoughts on India’s chances in the ongoing Champions Trophy, highlighting Jasprit Bumrah’s absence.

Bumrah was ruled out of the tournament due to a lower back injury, which he sustained while playing in India’s recent five-match Test series against Australia.

“My concern is they are going to miss Jasprit Bumrah. There is no doubt he will be a big absence and I think they will feel it very strongly,” Dhawan said.