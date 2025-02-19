Champions Trophy 2025: Star-studded panel of commentators announced for all 9 language feeds

New Delhi [India], February 19 (ANI): A star-studded line-up of cricket legends from seven different countries will bring their expert insights and electrifying commentary to viewers, elevating the excitement of the ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025 in Pakistan and United Arab Emirates, as per a JioHotstar press release.

Former cricketers Ravi Shastri, Sunil Gavaskar, Nasser Hussain, Matthew Hayden, Ian Bishop, Wasim Akram, Ramiz Raja, Simon Doull, Dale Steyn, Shaun Pollock, and Aaron Finch will join forces for JioStar's English coverage, offering incisive match analysis and edge-of-the-seat commentary to match the high-octane action on the field during the mega event.

The Hindi coverage of the ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025 will feature a stellar roster of cricketing icons, including Suresh Raina, Harbhajan Singh, Wahab Riaz, Waqar Younis, Sanjay Manjrekar, Ambati Rayudu, Robin Uthappa, Mohammad Kaif, Piyush Chawla, Sanjay Bangar, Aakash Chopra, and Deep Dasgupta.

Advertisement

The regional languages presentation will showcase a line-up of renowned names from the Indian cricket scene, such as Hanuma Vihari, Abhinav Mukund, MSK Prasad, R Sridhar, Murali Vijay, S Badrinath, Venkatesh Prasad, Sunil Joshi, Kedar Jadhav, and many more, bringing unparalleled depth and expertise to the broadcast.

The ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025 kicks off on February 19, with Pakistan taking on New Zealand in an exciting opener.

Advertisement

Team India, led by Rohit Sharma, will begin their campaign against Bangladesh in Dubai on February 20 at 2:30 PM IST.

Their group stage fixtures also include the highly-anticipated clash with Pakistan on February 23 and a match against New Zealand on March 2.

The tournament will culminate with the final on March 9. All matches will be broadcast on the JioStar Network and streamed live on JioHotstar.

List of Commentators in different languages:

English - Ravi Shastri, Sunil Gavaskar, Nasser Hussain, Matthew Hayden, Ian Bishop, Wasim Akram, Ramiz Raja, Simon Doull, Dale Steyn, Shaun Pollock, and Aaron Finch

Hindi - Suresh Raina, Harbhajan Singh, Sanjay Manjrekar, Waqar Younis, Ambati Rayudu, Robin Uthappa, Mohammad Kaif, Wahab Riaz, Piyush Chawla, Sanjay Bangar, Aakash Chopra, and Deep Dasgupta

Tamil - Aniruda Srikkanth, Abhinav Mukund, K Srikkanth, Muthuraman, K V Sathyanarayanan, Murali Vijay, Yomahesh Vijayakumar, S Badrinath, Sriram S, Sadagopan Ramesh, R Sridhar, Ashwath Mukunthan

Telugu - Hanuma Vihari, R Sridhar, MSK Prasad, T Suman, Ashish Reddy, Akshath Reddy, NC Kaushik, and Kalyan Krishna

Kannada - Venkatesh Prasad, J Suchith, Sunil Joshi, Bharath Chipli, Vijay Bharadwaj, Pavan Deshpande, Srinivasa Murthy, and Akhil Balachandra

Bhojpuri - Saurabh Kumar, Gulam Husain, Sumit Mishra, Satyaprakash K, Ashutosh Aman, Shivam Singh, and Mani Meraj

Haryanvi - Manvinder Bisla, Anil Chaudhary, Vishwaas, Krishan Sharma, Sonu Sharma, and Sumit Narwal

Bengali - Shreevats Goswami, Sanjeeb Mukherjea, Shathira Jakir Jessy, Shiladitya Chatterjee, Gautam Bhattacharya, RR Kaushik Varun, and Subhomoy Das

Marathi - Kedar Jadhav, Aditya Tare, Chaitanya Sant, and Nilesh Natu

Audio Descriptive Commentary - Sanjay Banerjee, Sunil Vaidya, Prasanna Sant, and Debayan Sen. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)