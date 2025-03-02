DT
Champions Trophy: All you need to know ahead of India v New Zealand clash

IANS
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:38 PM Mar 02, 2025 IST
India's Rohit Sharma bats in the nets during a practice session ahead of a ODI match of the ICC Champions Trophy against New Zealand, in Dubai. PTI
Spirited India will take on New Zealand in their final Group A clash in the ICC Champions Trophy on Sunday. Both teams have already secured qualification for the semi-final and the winner of the match will top the group.

The Rohit Sharma-led side registered consecutive wins against Bangladesh and arch-rivals Pakistan to seal the last four berth in the eight-team tournament. Similarly, New Zealand too registered victories against Pakistan and Bangladesh to progress to the knockout stage.

In-form batter Virat Kohli will try to make the most of his 300th ODI appearance after scoring a match-winning century against Pakistan in the second game. Interestingly, Kohli played his 200th ODI also against New Zealand and scored a century.

Vice-captain Shubman Gill leads India's run charts in the ongoing tournament, scoring 147 runs in two matches. Kohli follows with 122 runs.

On the bowling front, Mohammed Shami has been India's standout performer with five wickets, while Harshit Rana has claimed four scalps.

On the other hand, Tom Latham is the leading run-scorer for the Kiwis with 173 runs followed by Rachin Ravindra (112 runs) and Will Young (107 runs).

Michael Bracewell and William O'Rourke lead the wicket-taking chart for the side with five dismissals each.

India hold a superior ODI record against New Zealand, winning 60 of their 118 encounters. The Kiwis have secured 50 victories, with one match ending in a tie and seven producing no results.

In their last ODI clash, India defeated New Zealand by 70 runs in the 2023 World Cup semi-final at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium.

Where: Dubai International Stadium

Time: The match is scheduled to begin at 2:30 pm IST while the toss will take place at 2 pm.

Broadcast details: The match will be broadcasted on Star Sports Network.

Live Streaming: The match will be live-streamed on JioHotstar.

Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Washington Sundar, Varun Chakravarthy, Arshdeep Singh.

New Zealand: Will Young, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Rachin Ravindra, Tom Latham(w), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner(c), Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, William ORourke, Daryl Mitchell, Nathan Smith, Mark Chapman, Jacob Duffy.

