Champions Trophy: Ganguly gives his take on Rahul-Pant debate; drops his prediction for India-Pakistan clash

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], February 21 (ANI): Former captain Sourav Ganguly believes KL Rahul's "fantastic" statistics in ODIs could be the underlying reason behind head coach Gautam Gambhir preferring him over the explosive wicketkeeper batter Rishabh Pant in India's Champions Trophy playing XI.

The foreshadowing of Rahul keeping the wickets ahead of Pant was all over the place during India's 3-0 series triumph over England at home. After India took an unassailable 2-0 lead, reports flooded social media, suggesting that Pant would take over Rahul's duties for the final clash before the Champions Trophy.

However, the reports from the rumour mill turned out to be untrue when India's playing XI confirmed Rahul had retained his spot. The decision to bench Pant before the Champions Trophy led the fan base divided.

The versatile batter continued to don the gloves for the Men in Blue in the Champions Trophy campaign opener against Bangladesh.

Rahul continued his red-hot form with a composed 41* from 47 deliveries, laced with a sole four and two towering maximums as India sailed to a comfortable six-wicket victory.

Ganguly weighed in on India management's decision to back Rahul ahead of Pant. According to him, Rahul's searing form in the format could be the reason behind his selection.

"India is such a strong side in batting. Rishabh Pant is very good, and KL Rahul is very good. KL Rahul's numbers on One Day are fantastic. So, I think that is why Gautam Gambhir has gone with KL Rahul. There is very little to choose from because both are exceptional," Ganguly said during an event in Kolkata.

In 81 matches, Rahul has garnered 2,944 runs, averaging 48.26 while striking at 87.74, including seven centuries and 18 fifties. On the other hand, Pant, in 31 matches, has 871 runs to his name, at an average of 33.50, at a strike rate of 106.2, featuring a sole century and five fifties.

Given Rahul's experience in the format and his staggering record against Pakistan, he could be the top contender for Sunday's high-voltage clash against the defending champions.

In three appearances against India's bitter rival, Rahul has amassed 187 runs at a stunning average of 187.00 while striking at 87.79.

Apart from the wicketkeeping conundrum, India has been waiting for its stalwart Virat Kohli to find his rich vein of form. During India's campaign opener against Bangladesh, Virat dealt with caution while trying to find his groove.

He struck a single boundary before legspinner Rishad Hossain exposed his Achilles heel and lured him to hole it out to Soumya Sarkar.

Ganguly backed the seasoned star in his efforts to solve his problem, saying, "Given Virat Kohli's quality and the number of runs he has scored for India, I am sure he will be able to sort his problem out."

The much-awaited knock from Virat could come in the blockbuster clash against the Men in Green. In 16 ODIs against Pakistan, Virat boasts 678 runs, averaging 52.15, including three centuries and two fifties.

Ganguly dropped his prediction for the highly anticipated affair and backed India as the favourite for the clash and the Champions Trophy.

"India is a very powerful white-ball team. In recent records, India has dominated Pakistan for a long period. I think since 2000, this is 2025, I think India must have lost once against Pakistan in a World tournament as far as I can remember. So, for me, India is the favourite in this tournament. It won't be easy for Pakistan," he said.

Unlike daunting totals in Pakistan, Ganguly doesn't expect high run-scoring fests in Dubai. He feels spinners will have their say as the tournament progresses.

"Looking at the wicket, it is not easy to bat in Dubai. Bowlers will have a say as the tournament goes on. The spinners will have a lot of say. Batting won't be easy because the wicket has been used quite a lot in ILT20. I don't think we will see 300-run games in Dubai, but beating India will be very tough," he added. (ANI)

