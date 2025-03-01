Champions Trophy: Jaskiran hopes to get autograph on "special" gift from Shreyas Iyer

Dubai [UAE], March 1 (ANI): Net bowler Jaskiran Singh hopes to get an autograph on the shoes Shreyas Iyer gifted him during India's training session before the clash against New Zealand in the ongoing Champions Trophy.

Jasikiran, whose roots stretch to Jalandhar, has been living in UAE for the past 18 years. He was one of the net bowlers chosen for India's training session ahead of their final group-stage match.

He didn't get to bowl against India's star-studded batting lineup, but his day became special when Shreyas gifted him a pair of shoes.

Advertisement

Jaskiran narrated the tale of receiving a gift from Shreyas and told ANI, "I got Nike batting spikes from Shreyas Iyer. It is very special for me. I was fielding at long off, and Shreyas batted for one hour. After returning, he asked me my shoe size. He said I have a gift for you, and then he gave me this."

He rued missing the opportunity to have Shreyas autograph the shoes, but he is looking forward to getting one when he gets the chance.

Advertisement

"It is very special. I will keep this in my collection. If there had been an autograph on them, then it would have been more special. I will try to get one in the next session," he added.

Apart from receiving a "special" gift from the Indian batting star, Jaskiran got a photograph clicked with India captain Rohit Sharma and seasoned all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja.

"I clicked a picture with Rohit Sharma and Jadeja, sir," he said.

India and New Zealand are in scorching form in the ongoing marquee event. One of the two sides is bound to lose its unbeaten streak in a clash that will determine the top two standings of Group A. The winner of the contest will end the group stage at the top and on an unbeaten note.

India squad for CT: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohd. Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Ravindra Jadeja, Varun Chakaravarthy.

New Zealand squad for CT: Mitchell Santner (c), Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Will O'Rourke, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Nathan Smith, Kane Williamson, Will Young, Jacob Duffy. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)