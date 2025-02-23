Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan won the toss and elected to bat against India in their marquee Champions Trophy match in Dubai on Sunday.

India, who won their opening match against Bangladesh, are unchanged.

For Pakistan, Imam-ul-Haq came in for Fakhar Zaman, who was ruled out of the tournament due to an injury.

With a packed 25,000-capacity stadium and millions watching worldwide, the stage is set for another intense India-Pakistan battle.

India have gotten the better of Pakistan in the last two ICC events with the Men in Blue defeating their archrivals in the 2024 T20 World Cup as well as the 2023 ODI World Cup.

Pitch:

The pitch is expected to get slow as the match progresses. The team playing first will have an edge. There is no grass, and spinners are expected to get assistance. The crowd backs India.

After winning the toss, Pakistan skipper Rizwan said, “Boys are familiar with the conditions. We are better prepared. Only one change, Imam-ul-Haq replaced Fakhar Zaman.” “Hardly matters (winning the toss), we need an overall performance. We need to come together. Playing the same team,” said India captain Rohit Sharma.

India have a psychological edge of staying unbeaten against Pakistan in the last six ODIs (including the 2023 Asia Cup group stage washout) since 2018.

Pakistan, the first-ever team in the history of the sport to play in another country while being the host, will look to extend their Champions Trophy winning streak against India. On the other hand, fresh from a six-wicket win over Bangladesh in the tournament opener, India is seeking sweet revenge for their 2017 final loss.

Pakistan have beaten India in three out of five matches in the Champions Trophy, including the 2017 final.

India have won nine of their last 11 completed ODIs against Pakistan, across the World Cup, Champions Trophy and Asia Cup.

Teams:

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav.

Pakistan: Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan(wk/captain), Salman Agha, Tayyab Tahir, Khushdil Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed.