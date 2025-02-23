Rawalpindi [Pakistan], February 23 (ANI): New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner assured that they won't take Bangladesh "lightly" in their upcoming Champions Trophy fixture. Santner acknowledged Bangladesh's adeptness in orchestrating a victory against top sides and remained hopeful "it's not us."

New Zealand has been in high spirits since landing in Pakistan to bolster its preparations for the ongoing marquee event. After securing the ODI tri-nation title, the Kiwis maintained their impeccable performance in the subcontinent. They forced the defending champions, Pakistan, to surrender a 60-run defeat.

If the Blackcaps continue to maintain their hot streak of form, they will march into the final four stages of the Champions Trophy. Ahead of facing a depleted Bangladesh side, Santner believes the Tigers maintain balance in their squad despite their dwindling form in the format. Bangladesh have lost their last five ODIs on the trot.

Even though Bangladesh is lining up without its most experienced all-rounder, Shakib Al Hasan, Santner feels they have enough quality players who can attack with the bat and cause trouble with the ball.

"Yeah, obviously, we've seen how good Shakib has been for a long time. He's proven that he can perform in all conditions. They've obviously got Rishad coming in, who's a very good leg spinner. Mehidy has done it. Mahmudullah, if he plays, can offer some good overs as well, so I think their balance is good at the moment," Santner said in the pre-match press conference.

"They have guys who can attack with the bat as well. I mean, Hridoy played a great innings last game, and Jaker Ali has come on and done a lot of good stuff already. So yeah, it's a team we're not taking lightly for sure. We know we've got to be on, and on these big events, they can upset any team on their day. So Hopefully, it's not us," he added.

Considering Rawalpindi's high-scoring nature, Santner revealed they have a few plans in store for Bangladesh. With Australia chasing down a record 352-run total at the same venue, Santner feels the key to piling up runs on the board will be forging partnerships.

"Yeah, we've got a few plans for Bangladesh, but I think we obviously - we have to wait and see what the wicket does. If it is pretty flat I think it is probably similar stuff to what we've been operating in Karachi. It's hitting that hard length for a long period of time, and then we know they have some destructive players in their line-up as well. So, I think traditionally, it's quite a high-scoring ground, so we have to be on it. Then, with the bat, we just talk about trying to build partnerships and do that out there," he said. (ANI)

