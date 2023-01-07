Champs Belgium banking on seniors

Bhubaneswar, January 6
Defending champions Belgium will bank on seasoned midfielders like John-John Dohmen to provide them the much-needed stability in their bid to retain the FIH Hockey World Cup in Odisha, which begins next Friday.
With more than 400 international caps, Dohmen will give the Olympics champions a huge advantage in their campaign. "Well, all of them are very experienced and they know the game. They (players like Dohmen) have played here before and won the trophy, ” head coach Michel van den Heuvel said.
