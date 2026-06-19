Chandigarh’s Krish and Harjai win APGC Junior Championship Team title

Chandigarh’s Krish Chawla and Harjai Milkha Singh, son of Indian golfing icon Jeev Milkha Singh, scripted history by winning the APGC Junior Championship 2026 Boys Team title at Royal Colombo Golf Club in Sri Lanka, becoming the first Indian team to claim the prestigious Asia-Pacific Golf Confederation crown.

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Competing against teams from 17 countries, the Indian duo finished at 9-under par to edge South Korea and Thailand, who ended at 8-under, by a single stroke. The title was sealed in dramatic fashion when former India No. 1 junior golfer Krish holed a pressure-packed 10-foot birdie putt on the final hole. Chawla is supported by Roundglass Academy.

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The two golfers, who are best friends and students of Strawberry Fields High School, Sector 26, Chandigarh, are coached by renowned instructor Jesse Grewal. Their achievement marks a significant milestone for Indian golf and further reinforces Chandigarh’s reputation as a leading centre for the sport.

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In the individual competition, Harjai finished runner-up at 7-under par, while Krish ended tied for sixth place at 2-under.