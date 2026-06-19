DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Sports / Chandigarh’s Krish and Harjai win APGC Junior Championship Team title

Chandigarh’s Krish and Harjai win APGC Junior Championship Team title

The two golfers, who are best friends and students of Strawberry Fields High School, Sector 26, Chandigarh, are coached by renowned instructor Jesse Grewal

article_Author
Deepankar Sharda
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 06:19 PM Jun 19, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Krish Chawla and Harjai Milkha Singh. File photos
Advertisement

Chandigarh’s Krish Chawla and Harjai Milkha Singh, son of Indian golfing icon Jeev Milkha Singh, scripted history by winning the APGC Junior Championship 2026 Boys Team title at Royal Colombo Golf Club in Sri Lanka, becoming the first Indian team to claim the prestigious Asia-Pacific Golf Confederation crown.

Advertisement

Competing against teams from 17 countries, the Indian duo finished at 9-under par to edge South Korea and Thailand, who ended at 8-under, by a single stroke. The title was sealed in dramatic fashion when former India No. 1 junior golfer Krish holed a pressure-packed 10-foot birdie putt on the final hole. Chawla is supported by Roundglass Academy.

Advertisement

The two golfers, who are best friends and students of Strawberry Fields High School, Sector 26, Chandigarh, are coached by renowned instructor Jesse Grewal. Their achievement marks a significant milestone for Indian golf and further reinforces Chandigarh’s reputation as a leading centre for the sport.

Advertisement

In the individual competition, Harjai finished runner-up at 7-under par, while Krish ended tied for sixth place at 2-under.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts