Chandrika clinches gold as India finish with 5 medals at World Boxing Futures Cup

India concluded its campaign at the World Boxing Futures Cup with a haul of five medals, including one gold, here on Sunday.

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Competing across the Youth Olympic weight categories, the Indian U-19 men's and women's team delivered a series of assured performances.

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Leading the charge was Chandrika Pujari, who delivered a commanding performance in the women's 51 kg final to defeat Uzbekistan's Mardonova Nazokat with a unanimous decision to stand atop the podium.

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Three Indian boxers finished with silver medals after reaching the finals in their respective categories.

Our next gen keeps on shining! 🌟 Five of our young stars have confirmed a medal each with impressive QF wins at the Futures Cup in Bangkok! 👏 Eyes on the big prize next: Gold 🏅 pic.twitter.com/SvT7hHSGqQ — Boxing Federation (@BFI_official) March 13, 2026

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Gunjan (48kg) went down to her opponent from England by a 5-0 decision, while Joyshree Devi (54kg) fought hard but lost 4-1 to a boxer from the United States.

In the men's 50kg category, L. Ambekar Meetei also settled for silver after losing his final bout to Ukraine.

Earlier in the tournament, Radhamani Longjam (57kg) had secured a bronze medal.