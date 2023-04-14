Change of ball due to dew baffles Ashwin

PTI

Chennai, April 13

Rajasthan Royals’ spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has been left puzzled by the umpires’ decision to change the ball on their own because of the dew in their IPL match against Chennai Super Kings here.

The heavy dew at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Wednesday night forced the umpires to intervene and change the ball during the chase, leaving Ashwin, who returned figures of 2/25, “surprised”.

Rajasthan defeated the four-time IPL champions by three runs in a last-ball thriller, with Chennai skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja unable to score 21 runs off the last over in their chase of 176 for victory. Ashwin said he had never seen the umpires change the ball because of excessive dew.

“I’m quite surprised the umpires changed the ball for dew on their own. It’s never happened before and I’m quite surprised. Some of the decisions in this year’s IPL on the field have left me a little flummoxed to be honest,” he said. “I mean, (it) left me flummoxed in a good or a bad way. It’s because I think what you need is a little bit of balance,” added Ashwin.