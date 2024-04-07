Charleston Open: Pegula grinds out win, Collins has it easy

Charleston (US), April 6
Top-seeded Jessica Pegula saved four match points in a third-set tiebreaker and beat Victoria Azarenka 6-4 3-6 7-6(7) to reach the Charleston Open semifinals.
Danielle Collins, the Miami Open champion, won her 11th straight match with a 6-3 6-4 victory over Elise Mertens.
Pegula squandered four match points of her own, up 5-4 in the final set against Azarenka, a two-time Australian Open champion. But tied 7-7 in the tiebreaker, Azarenka missed wide with Pegula at the net, then pushed a service return long.
“I was playing well today, but you know what? Stuff happens and you’ve got to figure it out,” Pegula said. “And I was able to figure it today and I’m just going to use that feeling, that confidence.”
Pegula will play Daria Kasatkina for a spot in the final. The 11th-ranked Kasatkina defeated Jaqueline Cristian 6-7(4) 6-2 6-3. — AP
