Chase threatens to dethrone Pandya from top, moves to second spot in ICC T20I All-Rounder Rankings

Dubai [UAE], July 23 (ANI): West Indies all-rounder Roston Chase has moved to the touching distance of number one T20I all-rounder Hardik Pandya, following his explosive performance against Australia in the five-match series opener.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) issued updated rankings on Wednesday, which confirmed Chase had soared to his career-best rank. In the first T20I against Australia, he struck 60 off 32 balls to move to the second spot with 221 rating points, trailing Pandya's 252 in the format's All-Rounder Rankings.

Australia's young talent Cameron Green also saw a rise in the All-Rounder Rankings, gaining eight places to move to 28th place after his match-winning half-century in the first T20I against the West Indies.

In the T20I Bowling Rankings, Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman made an eye-catching leap of 17 places to break into the top 10. He now sits in the joint-ninth position with India's left-arm seamer Arshdeep Singh, both on 653 rating points each. Mustafizur had a stellar run in the historic T20I series win over Pakistan, picking three scalps at an average of seven.

His compatriot Mahedi Hasan also made a noticeable move following his stellar show against Pakistan. He jumped nine positions to reach 16th. He has scythed three wickets in the ongoing series against Pakistan, including a 2/25 in a narrow victory on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, New Zealand's experienced speedster Matt Henry has climbed 13 places to 29th in the bowler rankings, courtesy of his six wickets in just two matches in the Zimbabwe tri-series.

In the batting rankings, the West Indies captain Shai Hope obtained 670 rating points to achieve his career-best tenth position, after going up by four spots. Hope smashed a 55 off 39 balls in the first T20I. His Australian counterpart Mitchell Marsh also moved up three spots to be placed at 23rd position with 592 rating points. (ANI)

