Chasing the dream

Rohit’s men have been exceptional while chasing the target



Tribune News Service

Gaurav Kanthwal

Pune, October 19

India have decided that they will don the role of chase masters, at least till the time they are riding the success wave. In their four matches, India have bowled first whether they have won or lost the toss.

After losing the toss to Bangladesh, captain Rohit Sharma said the team would have bowled first anyway, making his intentions clear. “Bowling first has been working for us and we do not want to change it. We would like to continue the momentum we have gained so far,” he said.

Sharma felt that winning or losing the toss does not matter much as by the time conditions come into play 75 per cent of the game is over.

India’s success has largely been due to dependable batting performances and the spinners’ control over the game in the middle overs. Their fielding has been sharp, with KL Rahul especially doing exceptional work behind the wickets. Rahul has also brought solidity in the middle-order. Their repeated choice of an all-rounder in Shardul Thakur over Ravichandran Ashwin is partly due to the patchy batting form of Ravindra Jadeja and partly due to Sharma’s inclination to strengthen the lower-order. Thakur is yet to show his batting prowess in the World Cup and his lack of pace has cost runs for India. As against Pakistan, Thakur was again the most expensive bowler (1/59 in 9 overs) against Bangladesh today.

At present, he appears to be weakest link in the team. There is also a passing cloud over Hardik Pandya’s fitness after his left ankle injury today.

