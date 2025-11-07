Chat up: AR Rahman has launches Rooh-e-Noor, an all-women band

Rahman unveils Rooh-e-Noor

Music maestro AR Rahman has launched Rooh-e-Noor, an all-women band. The band has been formed under the leadership of AR Rahman’s daughter Katija Rahman. Rooh-e-Noor is a six-member all-women vocal ensemble comprising Pooja Tiwari, Sana Aziz, Shaoni, Khatija Rahman, Amina Rafiq, and Shifa Ruby.

Here comes Ekleen

Star couple Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary, who became parents to daughter Ekleen in October 2024, have finally revealed her face on the auspicious occasion of Gurpurab. The family visited a Gurdwara to celebrate the auspicious day. Taking to his Instagram handle, Prince Narula shared the pictures with the caption, “Waheguru.. Tera he sab bus sada apne mehr rakhyoo ekleen

teh Babaji”

Forever etched

Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana marked Team India’s historic maiden ICC Women’s World Cup triumph with special tattoos. Harmanpreet took to Instagram and shared a picture of the tattoo, which features the World Cup Trophy. “Forever etched in my skin and my heart, waited for you since Day 1, and now I will see you every morning and be grateful,” Harmanpreet wrote.