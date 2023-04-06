Chelsea, Liverpool losing ground after goalless draw

London, April 5

Another 0-0 stalemate between Chelsea and Liverpool. Another match highlighting the sharp decline of two of England’s top teams which, at this rate, are unlikely to be playing in the Champions League next season.

Chelsea were playing their first game since the firing of Graham Potter on Sunday but little was different under his interim replacement, Bruno Saltor.

Indeed, there was something very familiar about the teams serving up a goalless draw. That has been the score in this fixture in their last four meetings — both Premier League matches this season and both domestic cup finals last season, which were ultimately won by Liverpool via penalty shootouts.

The top-four, and qualification for the Champions League, is looking increasingly unlikely for both teams.

Liverpool, who ran Manchester City so close for the title last season, are in the eighth place and seven points off fourth-placed Tottenham. Chelsea, on the back of spending $630 million in the last two transfer windows, are four points further back in the 11th place.

Inter vs Juve ends in scuffle

Turin: The Italian Cup semifinal between Inter Milan and Juventus ended with a mass scuffle and three red cards following a 1-1 draw in the first leg. After Romelu Lukaku converted a penalty in stoppage time to equalise for Inter on Tuesday, the Belgium striker picked up his second yellow card for apparently taunting the crowd.

Juan Cuadrado, who had put Juventus ahead in the 83rd, and Inter goalkeeper Samir Handanovic were also shown red cards as they clashed after the final whistle, with players from both teams getting involved as they tried to separate the two. — AP