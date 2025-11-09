DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Sports / Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez rules himself out of Argentina's upcoming fixtures

Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez rules himself out of Argentina's upcoming fixtures

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 03:20 PM Nov 09, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
ANI 20251109094626
Advertisement

London [UK], November 9 (ANI): Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez revealed that he has been playing while carrying an injury, which has ruled him out of representing Argentina in the international friendlies later this month.

Advertisement

Fernandez played a starring role as he ran riot and controlled the midfield during Chelsea's 3-0 win over Wolverhampton on Saturday. He provided the creative spark and assisted the forwards in breaking down Wolves' defence, which helped Chelsea secure three points and move to second in the Premier League table.

Advertisement

In the aftermath of Chelsea's victory, Fernandez revealed that he has been struggling with a knee injury, which has worsened in the past weeks. Due to his current condition, he will remain unavailable for the national side.

Advertisement

"I will not be available with Argentina. I was just talking to the medical team because I had a problem with my knee in the last four months. I came with a bone edema that got worse in the last weeks and months because we played a lot of games. I think the most important thing is coming to the end of the season, and I think it's good to make this decision together. Always respecting the doctors and everything," Fernandez said as quoted from Goal.com.

Apart from Fernandez, the Ecuador midfielder Moises Caicedo emerged as another concern after he was seen limping at one stage during the game. Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca provided an update on Caicedo, confirming that he is fine.

Advertisement

"He was OK, just a kick in the first half in his knee. But he finished the game, and I asked him after the game, and he was ok. Pedro Neto and Fernandez did ask for a change, Pedro for the groin problem and Enzo for the knee, so we will have to see how they are," Maresca said. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts