Chelsea move up to fourth

Chelsea thumped hapless Southampton 4-0 on Tuesday, with scorers from all over the pitch, to climb to fourth in the Premier League and keep the visitors pinned to the bottom of the table.

The win takes the west London side to 46 points, two points above Manchester City and Newcastle United.

Southampton’s 22nd defeat of the season leaves them 13 points from the safety zone, while Chelsea’s win means they can hang on to hopes of Champions League football next season.

Atletico stage comeback to hold Barca in cup thriller

Barcelona: Atletico Madrid clawed back from two goals down to rescue a last-gasp 4-4 draw at Barcelona in a rip-roaring battle in the first leg of their Copa del Rey semifinal on Tuesday.

Atletico stunned the home side early on, taking a two-goal lead with Julian Alvarez opening the scoring inside the first minute and Antoine Griezmann extending their advantage five minutes later. However, Barcelona fought back with goals by Pedri in the 19th minute and Pau Cubarsi in the 21st, before taking the lead through Inigo Martinez’s header from a corner in the 41st minute. Barca took control of proceedings and Robert Lewandowski made it 4-2 with a tap-in from close range after great individual work by Lamine Yamal in the 74th minute. But Atletico struck back through Marcos Llorente in the 84th minute and another goal on the counter by Alexander Sorloth in the third minute of stoppage time left it all square ahead of the return encounter in Madrid.