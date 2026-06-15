London [UK], June 15 (ANI): Chelsea have reportedly agreed to sell star footballer Marc Cucurella to Real Madrid, reported Sky Sports.

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Cucurella is with Spain in the US for the FIFA World Cup, and the move will be completed upon the conclusion of the tournament.

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Plenty of clubs were interested in signing Spain's Euro 2024 star, but the former Barcelona player wanted to sign with their arch-rivals, Real Madrid. The Spanish had been linked with a return to Barcelona and moves to Atletico Madrid and English football giants Manchester City.

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The fee for the signing is 47.5 million pounds plus 4.3 million pounds in add-ons, with a total of 51.8 million pounds. Chelsea got Cucurella from Brighton for 63 million pounds four years back. In his stint with Chelsea, Cucurella captured the UEFA Conference League and the FIFA Club World Cup.

Cucurella had earlier publicly criticised Chelsea's transfer policy after they had let go of Enzo Maresca at the start of the year. Chelsea did not have the best Premier League campaign either, finishing at 10th spot with 14 wins, 10 draws and 14 losses, giving them just 52 points.

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It has been a busy time for Real Madrid after a trophyless 2025-26 season, with Florentino Perez re-elected as club president after elections were held recently. Legendary manager Jose Mourinho, who served the club from 2010-13 and won a La Liga title, is back on the board. Signings for Ibrahima Konate, Denzel Dumfries and Bernardo Silva have been secured already.

Netherlands' defender Jorrel Hato, who joined Ajax last summer, is now a contender to be Chelsea's first-choice left-back for next season. (ANI)

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