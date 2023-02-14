Chencho goal gives Punjab 1-0 win against Aizawl

Aizawl

RoundGlass Punjab got back on level terms with leaders Sreenidi Deccan in the I-League points table after they defeated Aizawl FC 1-0. Chencho Gyeltshen’s goal in the 53rd minute was enough for Punjab to hand Aizawl FC their second defeat at home.

Muscat

Chawrasia top Indian at T-30, Bhullar finishes tied-53

SSP Chawrasia got his season off to a good start with a tied-30th finish as the best-placed Indian golfer at the International Series Oman here. Among other Indians, Shiv Kapur (75) and Jyoti Randhawa (76) were tied-43rd while Gaganjeet Bhullar (78) was tied-53rd. Japan’s Takumi Kanaya won the title. — Agencies