Chencho goal gives Punjab 1-0 win against Aizawl

Aizawl
RoundGlass Punjab got back on level terms with leaders Sreenidi Deccan in the I-League points table after they defeated Aizawl FC 1-0. Chencho Gyeltshen’s goal in the 53rd minute was enough for Punjab to hand Aizawl FC their second defeat at home.
Muscat
Chawrasia top Indian at T-30, Bhullar finishes tied-53
SSP Chawrasia got his season off to a good start with a tied-30th finish as the best-placed Indian golfer at the International Series Oman here. Among other Indians, Shiv Kapur (75) and Jyoti Randhawa (76) were tied-43rd while Gaganjeet Bhullar (78) was tied-53rd. Japan’s Takumi Kanaya won the title. — Agencies
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
On Hindenburg-Adani row, Amit Shah says BJP has 'nothing to hide or be afraid of'
Says in a widely televised interview conducted by a news age...
If nothing to hide, why is govt running away from JPC probe into Adani issue: Congress
Jairam Ramesh claimed that all Opposition parties are on the...
I-T teams at BBC's Delhi, Mumbai offices for survey operation: Officials
The surprise action comes weeks after the broadcaster aired ...
India does not believe in countering security challenges in neo-colonial paradigms: Rajnath Singh
In an address to his counterparts from various countries at ...
Pulwama attack anniversary: PM Modi, Amit Shah, Rajnath pays tributes to soldiers who laid down lives
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said the entire nation stands...