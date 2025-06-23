Chennai Bulls back on top at RPL, win big against Delhi Redz

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 23 (ANI): The Chennai Bulls returned to the top of the points table after a comprehensive 24-7 win against the Delhi Redz, in Mumbai, at the Shahaji Raje Bhosale Sports Complex, during the inaugural edition of the Rugby Premier League (RPL), according to a press release from RPL.

The Delhi Redz, who have had a recent uptick in their fortunes, started off the game in solid fashion. Strong and compact in defensive set-ups, and robust in attack, the Redz picked up the early lead through Matteo Graziano's try and Matias Osadczuk's corresponding conversion.

However, the Bulls began to show glimpses of their old form again, as Vaafauese Maliko scored a couple of tries, to put his side in a slender 3-point lead at the half-time break. After the break, the Bulls decided to go through the gears, and Maliko completed a hat-trick of tries. Filipe Sauturaga backed him up with clinical conversion, to give the Bulls a 10-point lead.

Haakon Oess then added five more to the tally, and had Sauturaga scoring his conversion too, which helped the Bulls register a big win and return to the top of the points table.

In the other game, the Bengaluru Bravehearts brought the Hyderabad Heroes' winning streak to a halt, defeating them 26-21, in Mumbai, at the Shahaji Raje Bhosale Sports Complex, during Season 1 of the Rugby Premier League.

The Bengaluru Bravehearts hit the ground running, and how. International stars Akuila Rokolisoa and Philip Wokorach were combining well together. While Rokolisoa added a try and a conversion, Wokorach scored a try, giving the Bravehearts a 12-0 lead. For the Heroes, Wolfram Hacker responded with a try and Manuel Moreno also converted his kick.

However, before the half-time break Iowane Teba's try and Rokolisoa's kick further extended the Bravehearts' lead. The Heroes, who began the day at the top of the points table, stormed back into the contest with a flurry of points, courtesy Terio Tamani, who bagged two tries and one conversion. With four minutes left, the Heroes led 21-19.

The Bravehearts though weren't giving up, and Pol Pla added five points to the mix, whilst Rokolisoa added two more, turn the contest on its head. That though was enough on the night for the Bravehearts, who snatched a crucial win. (ANI)

