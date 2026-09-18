Chennai gears up for historic BBL opener as Perth Scorchers eye landmark outing

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 18 (ANI): Chennai is preparing to host a landmark chapter in Big Bash League (BBL) history, with the Perth Scorchers set to face Melbourne Renegades in the first-ever BBL match to be played outside Australia, as Western Australia looks to use the fixture to strengthen its sporting and broader ties with India.

The BBL 16 opener will be played at the iconic MA Chidambaram Stadium on December 12, with Perth Scorchers head coach Adam Voges saying the franchise is excited to make history and showcase its brand to cricket fans across India, according to a press release from Perth Scorchers.

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“The Perth Scorchers are incredibly proud and excited to be making history by opening the first-ever BBL match in Chennai. Expectations are high, and we have a strong team. I was recently in Chennai, and the pitch is looking great, and the mood is electric,” said Voges.

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“We’ve already got a strong and passionate base of Indian cricket supporters back in Perth, and I’d love for our brand and history to be celebrated across India as well. This is a fantastic opportunity to bring them closer to the Club and to Western Australia,” he added.

“We love engaging with cricket fans wherever they are in the world, and we’re proud of the style of cricket we play. I think fans in Chennai, and across India, are going to enjoy what they see. We’re looking forward to working together in Chennai to deliver a great win in December. We’re confident we can have another great season next year,” Voges said.

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The fixture will mark the first time a BBL match is staged outside Australian territory and is expected to attract significant attention in India, one of the world's biggest cricket markets. The match will also give the Perth Scorchers an opportunity to connect directly with their Indian supporters while showcasing Western Australia to a wider audience.

The Scorchers are the most successful franchise in BBL history, having won six BBL titles. Their meeting with the Renegades in Chennai will open the 2026 season and provide a new international dimension to the Australian domestic T20 competition.

The landmark fixture is being promoted during Western Australian showcase events in Mumbai and Delhi, where the state is highlighting its investment, tourism and creative industries to international stakeholders.

Western Australia Premier Roger Cook, who is leading an investment and trade mission through India and Vietnam, announced a new partnership between the Perth Scorchers and the Cook Labor Government’s global State of Energy campaign during the Mumbai showcase.

The campaign is aimed at promoting Western Australia’s strengths, industries and opportunities to international audiences. Cook was also presented with a signature Scorchers jersey during the event.

“Having the Big Bash League hold its first-ever international match with the Perth Scorchers is both an enormous opportunity for WA and for our fantastic host city Chennai. While on the WA Government’s investment and trade mission through the country, it’s very clear to see the passion for cricket here and the excitement for the BBL opener continues to grow,” said Cook.

“I want to create quality local jobs for Western Australians, and one way to do that is by boosting our trade and investment relationships with the countries in our time zone. India is one of Western Australia’s largest trading partners and missions such as this provide invaluable face-to-face opportunities which grow relationships and showcase what our great State has to offer on an international stage,” he added.

The trade mission to India and Vietnam is part of Western Australia’s broader push to position the state as a capital of the Indian Ocean rim and deepen economic relationships with countries in its time zone.

It is also focused on positioning WA as a long-term partner in the energy transition, strengthening direct aviation and tourism links, promoting the state's primary industries and expanding skills and training pathways to Western Australia.

For the Scorchers, however, the immediate focus is on their historic Chennai assignment. Voges said the team was looking forward to engaging with supporters in India and bringing the franchise closer to its growing international fan base.

The Scorchers will also have to adapt to conditions markedly different from those they regularly encounter at home in Perth. Voges has previously emphasised the importance of building a balanced squad capable of handling different playing conditions, with both pace and spin expected to play a role at Chepauk.

The December 12 clash will therefore represent more than just the opening fixture of the BBL season. It will mark the competition's first venture outside Australia and offer Chennai cricket fans the opportunity to watch one of the BBL's most successful teams in a historic international fixture.

With the Scorchers carrying six BBL titles into the new season and Chennai preparing to welcome the competition for the first time, the stage is set for a significant crossover between Australian domestic cricket and India's passionate cricket audience. (ANI)

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