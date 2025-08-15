Chennai Grand Masters 2025: M Pranesh clinches Challengers crown; Arjun Erigaisi among Masters' trio of runner-ups

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], August 15 (ANI): Grand Master (GM) M Pranesh held on to win the Challengers title at the Chennai Grand Masters 2025, earning the opportunity to compete in the Masters section next year, despite a final-round setback against International Master (IM) Harshavardhan GB.

The 19-year-old had built enough of a cushion going into the last day to edge out GM Abhimanyu Puranik, GM Adhiban Baskaran, and GM Leon Luke Mendonca, who all failed to capitalise on slip-ups elsewhere, as per a press release from Chennai Grand Masters.

In the Masters, GM Vincent Keymer wrapped up an already-secured crown in style, defeating GM Ray Robson with Black to finish a commanding tournament run. Arjun Erigaisi was among three players sharing second place, joining GM Karthikeyan Murali and GM Anish Giri on the podium.

Now in its third edition, the Chennai Grand Masters has cemented its status as India's premier classical chess tournament. Organised by MGD1, the 2025 event brought together two elite 10-player round-robins--Masters and Challengers--over nine intense days, with a Rs 1 Crore prize fund.

On day 9 of the Chennai Grand Masters 2025, the Challengers section saw dramatic swings as Pa Iniyan stunned Abhimanyu Puranik, while Adhiban Baskaran overcame Leon Luke Mendonca in a clash that propelled the former to the top on points with Leon and Abhimanyu in second. Diptayan Ghosh and Aryan Chopra also ended on a high, defeating Vaishali Rameshbabu and Harika Dronavalli, respectively.

Besides Keymer's win in the Masters section, Arjun Erigaisi and Karthikeyan Murali split the point, Awonder Liang was held by Vidit Gujrathi, and Nihal Sarin outplayed Pranav V to leapfrog into the mid-table. The defining win of the day came on board three, where Anish Giri defeated Jordan van Foreest with black pieces to join Arjun and Karthikeyan in second place.

Keymer's triumph not only earned him Rs 25 Lakhs, a leap into the world's top 10, and 24 FIDE Circuit points toward the 2026 Candidates but also the distinction of being the tournament's first sole Masters champion. In the Challengers, Pranesh emerged as the surprise package, claiming ₹7 Lakhs alongside a 2026 Masters berth. (ANI)

