Chennai Open returns to WTA calendar after three years

New Delhi [India], June 16 (ANI): The Chennai Open tennis tournament is set to return this October after a three-year hiatus, the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) announced on Monday, as per Olympics.com.

The tournament's schedule was announced during an event in St Petersburg, USA.

Action in the main draw of Chennai Open 2025 is set to get underway from the week of October 27 on outdoor hard courts. The tournament will conclude on November 2.

"Finally, our efforts to get a major international tennis event to Chennai have borne fruit. Thanks to the strong support of the Government of Tamil Nadu and the SDAT (Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu)," Tamil Nadu Tennis Association (TNTA) president and Indian tennis great Vijay Amritraj said, as quoted by Olympics.com.

"The event will be broadcast on a major sports channel. I look forward to enthusiastic participation of the sporting public of Chennai in making the event a grand success," he added.

There will be 32 players participating in the singles draw and 16 pairs will make up the doubles section.

The SDAT Nungambakkam tennis stadium in Chennai will be the venue for all matches with the eventual winners set to receive 250 ranking points that are awarded for winning the tournament.

The WTA 250 event was last held in 2022 when Czechia's Linda Fruhvirtova claimed the singles title, while Canada's Gabriela Dabrowski and Brazil's Luisa Stefani took home the doubles crown.

The upcoming Chennai Open will mark only the second edition of the professional women's tennis tournament.

Ankita Raina, one of India's top women's tennis players, received a wildcard entry in 2022 when the Chennai Open was last held. (ANI)

