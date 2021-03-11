Chennai Super Kings beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 13 runs in IPL

Pune, May 1
Chennai Super Kings beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 13 runs in an Indian Premier League match here on Sunday.
Ruturaj Gaikwad returned to form with a sublime 99, while Devon Conway smashed a quickfire 85 to guide CSK to an imposing 202 for two after being sent into bat.
Gaikwad (99 off 57 balls), struggling for runs throughout the season, finally came to light with a sparkling innings but fell one short of the three figure mark.
He was ably supported by Conway, who made an unbeaten 85 off 55 balls.
The duo shared 182 runs in 17.5 overs for the opening stand as SRH skipper Kane Williamson's decision to bowl first after winning the toss backfired.
T Natarajan (2/42) picked up both the CSK wickets.
CSK ably defended the target, restricting SRH to 189 for six.
Nicholas Pooran top-scored for SRH with an unbeaten 64 off 33 balls, while skipper Kane Williamson made 47 and Abhishek Sharma scored 39.
Mukesh Choudhary picked up four for 46 for CSK.
Brief Scores:
Chennai Super Kings: 202 for 2 in 20 overs (Ruturaj Gaikwad 99, Devon Conway 85 not out; T Natarajan 2/42).
Sunrisers Hyderabad: 189 for 6 in 20 overs (Nicholas Pooran 64 not out; Mukesh Choudhary 4/46).
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
India calls for cessation of hostilities in Ukraine ahead of PM Modi’s Europe trip
On his first trip abroad this year, Modi will embark on a th...
Heatwave abates in northwest India, 5 days of relief predicted
Isolated light rainfall along with dust storms, thunderstorm...
Priority is to ensure very high standards of operational preparedness: Army Chief Manoj Pande
Says Indian Army, in coordination with Air Force and Navy, w...
Patiala clashes: Key accused Barjinder Singh Parwana among six more arrested
Nine arrests so far in connection with Friday’s violence | P...
'I am back with your good wishes and His blessings': Dharmendra to fans after returning from hospital
The 86-year-old star suffered a muscle pull