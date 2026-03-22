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Home / Sports / Chennai Super Kings icons reunite ahead of CSK's 'ROAR 2026' event

Chennai Super Kings icons reunite ahead of CSK's 'ROAR 2026' event

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ANI
Updated At : 06:45 PM Mar 22, 2026 IST
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Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 22 (ANI): Former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) star players reunited ahead of the Chennai-based franchise's pre-season event before the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season kicks off, on March 22.

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Ahead of the 19th edition of the IPL, five-time champions Chennai Super Kings have announced a pre-season event, titled 'ROAR 2026', which will be a fan engagement event at the iconic MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday, March 22.

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Taking to X, former CSK player S Badrinath posted a picture of some star players that have featured for the franchise in the past, posing with the five trophies that the Chennai-based franchise has so far won in the IPL.

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Ambati Rayudu, Matthew Hayden, Muthiah Muralidaran, Parthiv Patel, S Badrinath, Suresh Raina, Dwayne Bravo, Harbhajan Singh, Joginder Sharma, Murali Vijay and Lakshmipathy Balaji can be seen in the photo.

"O(ldie)G squad," Badrinath wrote in th caption of the X post.

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The five-time champions will start their 2026 IPL season against the Rajasthan Royals at Guwahati on March 30. After the Rajasthan match, CSK will face off against Punjab Kings (PBKS) on April 3. CSK will then clash against defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on April 5 before facing off against Delhi Capitals (DC) on April 11.

Notably, CSK's talisman MS Dhoni is set to represent Chennai Super Kings once again in the IPL, with many speculating that this could be the veteran wicketkeeper-batter's final season in the tournament.

The 44-year-old Dhoni is one of only four active players to have featured in every edition of the IPL, alongside Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Manish Pandey. Over the course of his IPL career, Dhoni has scored 5,439 runs in 278 matches, averaging 38 with a strike rate of 137, placing him sixth on the all-time list of highest run-scorers in the league's history. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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