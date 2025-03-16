"Chennai Super Kings will do very well in the IPL 2025": Krishnamachari Srikkanth

Chennai [Tamil Nadu] March 16 (ANI): Former Indian player and selector Krishnamachari Srikkanth has expressed his thoughts on the IPL 2025 clash between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai Indians (MI), which will take place on Sunday, March 23.

Speaking to ANI, Srikkanth praised CSK and said they would do very well in the tournament. He also said this 2025 IPL season will be great and very exciting.

"Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will do very well (in the IPL 2025)...The opening match between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings is going to be a great match. It will be a great and exciting season," Krishnamachari Srikkanth said, speaking to ANI.

Advertisement

This prominent matchup will be among the most awaited events of the season, as both teams share a long-standing rivalry and have a strong fanbase. Chennai Super Kings is recognized for its reliability and superiority in the IPL. At the same time, Mumbai Indians are five-time titleholders and have been among the most accomplished teams in the tournament's past.

This match is not only one of the most awaited events of the tournament but also MS Dhoni's return to the cricket field. Dhoni has retired from all formats of international cricket and only plays IPL now. Fans have waited a whole year for Dhoni to return in the yellow jersey.

Advertisement

The last time these two teams clashed, CSK got the better of MI. Chennai won the match by 20 runs, with Rohit Sharma scoring a century and Matheesha Pathirana taking four wickets and being awarded player of the game. MS Dhoni scored 20 runs off four balls, proving to be the exact margin of victory for CSK.

CSK Squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad,(C), MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, Matheesha Pathirana, Noor Ahmad, Ravichandran Ashwin, Devon Conway, Syed Khaleel Ahmed, Rachin Ravindra, Rahul Tripathi, Vijay Shankar, Sam Curran, Shaik Rashid, Anshul Kamboj, Mukesh Choudhary, Deepak Hooda, Gurjanpreet Singh, Nathan Ellis, Jamie Overton, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ramakrishnan Ghosh, Shreyas Gopal, Vansh Bedi, Andre Siddarth.

MI squad: Hardik Pandya (c), Jasprit Bumrah, Rohit Sharma, Tilak Verma, Trent Boult, Naman Dhir, Robin Minz, Karn Sharma, Ryan Rickelton, Deepak Chahar, Will Jacks, Ashwani Kumar, Mitchell Santner, Reece Topley, Shrijith Krishnan, Raj Angad Bawa, Venkat Satyanarayana Raju, Bevon Jacobs, Arjun Tendulkar, Vignesh Puthhur, Suryakumar Yadav.(ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)