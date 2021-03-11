Dhoni scripts last-ball win for Chennai Super Kings; 7th straight loss for Mumbai

PTI

Navi Mumbai, April 21

MS Dhoni turned back the clock to script a three-wicket victory for Chennai Super Kings against Mumbai Indians in the IPL here today, following a heart-stopping finish that saw him hit a four off the last ball of the game.

Frenemies out for a spin Mumbai: Yuzvendra Chahal’s bagful of tricks will meet its perfect match in Kuldeep Yadav’s guile as the two wrist-spinners are expected to dictate the narrative when Rajasthan Royals clash with Delhi Capitals tomorrow. With the current ‘Orange Cap’ holder Jos Buttler (375 runs) and ‘Purple Cap’ holder Chahal (17 wickets) in their ranks, Rajasthan look formidable. On the other hand, Covid-hit Delhi are battling the problems to put their best foot forward to stay afloat. pti

CSK pacer Mukesh Choudhary wreaked havoc with the new ball before Tilak Varma’s responsible 51 not out off 43 lifted Mumbai Indians to 155/7. Choudhary (3/19) accounted for Rohit Sharma (0) and Ishan Kishan (0) in the first over and then dismissed Dewald Brewis (4), leaving Mumbai reeling at 23/3.

Chasing the moderate target, CSK were up against it with 48 required off 24 balls and four wickets in hand but Dhoni (28 not out off 13) with the help of Dwaine Pretorius (22 off 14 balls) ensured his team got over the line. Dhoni helped CSK get the required 17 runs off the final over. He smashed a six and two fours off Jaydev Unadkat to leave the Mumbai players shattered.

With seven losses in as many games, Mumbai Indians will need a miracle to come back from this position. It was only the second win for CSK, who too are looking for consistency after enduring a poor start to the season.

Brief scores: MI: 155/7 (Tilak 51*; Choudhary 3/19); CSK: 156/7 (Rayudu 40, Uthappa 30, Dhoni 28*; Sams 4/30). —

