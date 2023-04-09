 Chennai’s Super King : The Tribune India

Chennai’s Super King

Rahane smashes season’s fastest fifty as CSK crush Mumbai Indians by 7 wickets

Chennai’s Super King

Ajinkya Rahane made a cracking debut for CSK. PTI



PTI

Mumbai, April 8

Ajinkya Rahane smashed the fastest half-century of this season’s IPL — off just 19 balls — and Ruturaj Gaikwad struck an unbeaten 40 to power Chennai Super Kings to a seven-wicket win over Mumbai Indians here today.

An ordinary Mumbai succumbed to their second consecutive defeat in as many matches while Chennai recorded their second win on the trot, moving to the fourth spot in the standings while the five-time winners remained at eighth at the Wankhede Stadium.

The 34-year-old Rahane made a cracking debut for Chennai, producing one of the most brutal knocks in the competition to make 61 from only 27 balls with seven fours and three sixes while recording the fastest fifty of the league this year.

Rahane’s blitz and Gaikwad’s knock, combined with the efforts of Chennai spin duo of Ravindra Jadeja and Mitchell Santner, who shared five wickets earlier, fuelled Chennai’s win who finished at 159/3 in 18.1 overs chasing 158, winning with 11 balls to spare.

Rahane collected 23 runs, hitting Arshad Khan for four boundaries, and a six in the fourth over while Chennai’s young gun Gaikwad happily took the backseat.

Rahane was feeling at home as he unleashed delightful strokes that reaffirmed Chennai’s command on the game.

Rahane and Gaikwad came together in the first over of the chase with Devon Conway playing one onto his wickets off Jason Behrendorff. They added 82 runs for the second wicket before Rahane perished in the eighth over, caught by Suryakumar Yadav off Piyush Chawla.

With Rahane’s blitz at the top and Chennai bringing down the equation to almost a run-a-ball by the 10th over, Gaikwad enjoyed the freedom to build his innings.

Earlier, Jadeja (4-0-20-3) and Santner (4-0-28-2) shared five wickets to lead Chennai Super Kings’ charge as Mumbai hobbled to 157/8.

The pair halted Mumbai’s march after the home side had raced to 61/1 in the Powerplay, with their fight petering out against Chennai’s spinners who made up for the absence of strike bowler Deepak Chahar. — PTI

Brief scores: Mumbai Indians 157/8 in 20 overs (Kishan 32, David 31; Jadeja 3/20; Santner 2/28); Chennai Super Kings: 159/3 in 18.1 overs (Rahane 61, Gaikwad 40*).

Punjab visit SRH to keep on home turf

Hyderabad: Smarting from back-to-back defeats, Sunrisers Hyderabad will have a lot to ponder when they take on a high-flying Punjab Kings in the IPL here tomorrow. For a team that finished at the eighth spot in the last two editions, Hyderabad would have hoped for a better start to the season but they ended up suffering two crushing defeats at the hands of Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants, respectively. Poor batting has been their main problem. Missing some exciting players in the line-up is the prime reason behind their failure. Their struggles to build partnerships saw them score 131 and 121 in their two matches so far. They have also bled wickets as they failed to get any momentum.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

To save power, Punjab government announces new office timings for summer

2
Diaspora

Missing Texas boy feared dead, police in US seek extradition of parents from India

3
Punjab

Navjot Sidhu alleges mafia raj still prevalent in sand, liquor and cable businesses in Punjab

4
Haryana

Indian Women’s Hockey Team captain Savita Punia gets married to Canada-based software engineer at private ceremony in Chandigarh

5
Amritsar

12-yr-old Amritsar boy hospitalised after his health worsens in classroom

6
Trending

‘Chill guys, it's just PDA’: People shaming couple for hugging, kissing inside Delhi Metro face netizens ire

7
Nation

President Droupadi Murmu takes maiden sortie in Sukhoi-30 fighter jet in Assam’s Tezpur

8
Nation

Hindenburg-Adani row: Supreme Court panel will be more useful, effective than JPC, says Sharad Pawar

9
Nation

BJP's southern push: C R Kesavan, great-grandson of freedom fighter C Rajagopalachari, joins saffron party

10
Nation

Rs 3,250 crore loan fraud: CBI files chargesheet against ex-ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar, husband, Videocon founder Dhoot

Don't Miss

View All
67% jump in airport footfall last fiscal
Chandigarh

67% jump in Mohali airport footfall last fiscal

No written exam till Class II: National Curriculum Framework draft
Nation

No written exam till Class II: National Curriculum Framework draft

Salman Khan imports bullet-proof Nissan SUV amidst death threats from Lawrence Bishnoi
Entertainment

Salman Khan imports bullet-proof Nissan SUV amidst death threats from Lawrence Bishnoi

Shah Rukh beats Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Lionel Messi, Elon Musk, Meghan Markle to win TIME100 reader poll
Entertainment

Shah Rukh beats Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Lionel Messi, Elon Musk, Meghan Markle to win TIME100 reader poll

Colonial-era file sheds light on Indian jewels in UK’s royal treasury
Nation

Many Indian jewels in UK's royal treasury traced back to Maharaja Ranjit Singh

Sidhu Moosewala’s new song ‘Mera Na’ creates stir, amasses over 3.5 million views within 3 hours of release on YouTube
Pollywood

Sidhu Moosewala's new song 'Mera Na' creates stir, amasses over 7 million views within 8 hours of release on YouTube; singer's father reacts

Come April 9, board Sikh pilgrimage train from Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Come April 9, board Sikh pilgrimage train from Chandigarh

Delhi HC holds man guilty of voyeurism, says bathing in washroom ‘private act’, absurd to call it ‘public act’
Nation

Delhi HC holds man guilty of voyeurism, says bathing in washroom ‘private act’, absurd to call it ‘public act’

Top News

Court gave jolt to Opposition: Modi on SC junking petition over CBI, ED ‘misuse’

Court gave jolt to Opposition: Modi on SC junking petition over CBI, ED 'misuse'

To ‘save’ power, Punjab changes office timings

To 'save' power, Punjab changes office timings

7.30 am-2 pm work hours from May 2

Kochhars chargesheeted for ~3,250 cr loan fraud

Kochhars chargesheeted for Rs 3,250 cr loan fraud

Ukraine minister on 4-day India visit, first after conflict

Ukraine minister on 4-day India visit, first after conflict

Mother tongue, not English, to be 1st language: NCF draft

Mother tongue, not English, to be 1st language: NCF draft


Cities

View All

Day after being hospitalised, boy dies during treatment in Amritsar

Day after being hospitalised, boy dies during treatment in Amritsar

Christians protest disruption by ‘Nihangs’ during Friday procession

Now, driving on BRTS corridor to invite FIR, says Amritsar DCP PS Bhandal

Lung billboard set up in Amritsar to highlight harmful effects of air pollution

Alleging sand, liquor mafia still calling shots, Navjot Singh Sidhu challenges Punjab CM to debate

Adamant, traders say officials must meet them at dharna site

Adamant, traders say officials must meet them at dharna site

Two boys among 5 arrested for carrying knives

Two boys among 5 arrested for carrying knives

Leopard hit by car at Dera Bassi, dies

Chandigarh mulls setting up centre to monitor power grid operations

Patients’ patience tested at city’s lone CGHS wellness centre in Sector 45

Chandigarh MC chargesheets 6 officials over Rs 8L stamp duty deficit

Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll: SAD to field candidate with BSP support, says Sukhbir Badal

Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll: SAD to field candidate with BSP support, says Sukhbir Badal

Day after woman’s body found in box in Hoshiarpur, 2 held on gangrape, murder charges

Wheat on 2.7L hectares in Jalandhar, Ludhiana hit

Students thrash teacher for not allowing phone in class in Phagwara

Jalandhar bypoll: To influence voters, Pentecostal churches go the dera way

Khanna factory dacoity cracked, seven nabbed

Khanna factory dacoity cracked, seven nabbed

STF arrests three with 2.88 kg of heroin worth Rs 14.5 crore

Infant feared drowned in nullah

Overloaded autos pose threat to schoolkids

Overloaded autos pose threat to schoolkids

Biker killed in road accident

Mohindra College fails to comply with ICAR norms, loses course

Health walk organised

Man held for sexual assault on minor

Man held for sexual assault on minor

Out on parole, man kills girlfriend

Four held on charge of robbing bus passengers

1,700 convicts, undertrials return to Delhi jails after apex court’s order

Kejriwal flays BJP over ‘plan to raze school’