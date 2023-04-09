Chennai’s Super King

PTI

Mumbai, April 8

Ajinkya Rahane smashed the fastest half-century of this season’s IPL — off just 19 balls — and Ruturaj Gaikwad struck an unbeaten 40 to power Chennai Super Kings to a seven-wicket win over Mumbai Indians here today.

An ordinary Mumbai succumbed to their second consecutive defeat in as many matches while Chennai recorded their second win on the trot, moving to the fourth spot in the standings while the five-time winners remained at eighth at the Wankhede Stadium.

The 34-year-old Rahane made a cracking debut for Chennai, producing one of the most brutal knocks in the competition to make 61 from only 27 balls with seven fours and three sixes while recording the fastest fifty of the league this year.

Rahane’s blitz and Gaikwad’s knock, combined with the efforts of Chennai spin duo of Ravindra Jadeja and Mitchell Santner, who shared five wickets earlier, fuelled Chennai’s win who finished at 159/3 in 18.1 overs chasing 158, winning with 11 balls to spare.

Rahane collected 23 runs, hitting Arshad Khan for four boundaries, and a six in the fourth over while Chennai’s young gun Gaikwad happily took the backseat.

Rahane was feeling at home as he unleashed delightful strokes that reaffirmed Chennai’s command on the game.

Rahane and Gaikwad came together in the first over of the chase with Devon Conway playing one onto his wickets off Jason Behrendorff. They added 82 runs for the second wicket before Rahane perished in the eighth over, caught by Suryakumar Yadav off Piyush Chawla.

With Rahane’s blitz at the top and Chennai bringing down the equation to almost a run-a-ball by the 10th over, Gaikwad enjoyed the freedom to build his innings.

Earlier, Jadeja (4-0-20-3) and Santner (4-0-28-2) shared five wickets to lead Chennai Super Kings’ charge as Mumbai hobbled to 157/8.

The pair halted Mumbai’s march after the home side had raced to 61/1 in the Powerplay, with their fight petering out against Chennai’s spinners who made up for the absence of strike bowler Deepak Chahar. — PTI

Brief scores: Mumbai Indians 157/8 in 20 overs (Kishan 32, David 31; Jadeja 3/20; Santner 2/28); Chennai Super Kings: 159/3 in 18.1 overs (Rahane 61, Gaikwad 40*).

Punjab visit SRH to keep on home turf

Hyderabad: Smarting from back-to-back defeats, Sunrisers Hyderabad will have a lot to ponder when they take on a high-flying Punjab Kings in the IPL here tomorrow. For a team that finished at the eighth spot in the last two editions, Hyderabad would have hoped for a better start to the season but they ended up suffering two crushing defeats at the hands of Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants, respectively. Poor batting has been their main problem. Missing some exciting players in the line-up is the prime reason behind their failure. Their struggles to build partnerships saw them score 131 and 121 in their two matches so far. They have also bled wickets as they failed to get any momentum.