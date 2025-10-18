DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Sports / Chennaiyin FC appoint Clifford Miranda as head coach

Chennaiyin FC appoint Clifford Miranda as head coach

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 09:05 PM Oct 18, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
ANI 20251018152917
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], October 18 (ANI): Chennaiyin FC has appointed Clifford Miranda as their new head coach.

Advertisement

The former FC Goa, Odisha FC, Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Mumbai City FC assistant coach will make the step up to the head coach position as the Marina Machans look to challenge for the top honours again.

Advertisement

Miranda's first assignment as head coach will be the AIFF Super Cup that kicks off in his home state, Goa, on October 25, according to a press release from the Indian Super League (ISL).

Advertisement

Chennaiyin FC are placed in a tough group with fellow ISL sides Mohun Bagan Super Giant, East Bengal FC, alongside Dempo SC, who will enjoy home advantage.

The Marina Machans last tasted silverware in 2017-18 when they beat Bengaluru FC in the ISL Cup final and have qualified for the ISL playoffs just once in the last five seasons.

Advertisement

Miranda, who will be the first Indian full-time head coach of the club, aims to change the club's fortunes with the AIFF Super Cup, presenting an immediate chance to make a statement.

The coach has history on his side when it comes to the AIFF Super Cup, having already won the tournament with Odisha FC in 2023 as an interim head coach, a feat he would love to repeat with his new club.

The 43-year-old had a stellar playing career for club and country and featured as a player in the ISL for FC Goa and ATK FC in the first two campaigns of the ISL.

He will look to bring his experience at play at Chennaiyin FC and take them back to the heights that the club is used to in the ISL. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts