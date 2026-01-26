Chennaiyin FC boosts line-up with signing of Indian attacker Imran Khan

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 26 (ANI): Chennaiyin FC on Monday announced the completion of the signing of experienced Indian attacker Imran Khan until the end of the season.

Advertisement

Khan, 30, arrives with a wealth of experience, having made over 130 appearances across all levels of Indian football since making his professional debut in 2013, as per a Chennaiyin press release.

Advertisement

Upon signing for Chennaiyin, Khan said, "I am excited for the season to begin and for football to begin. This is all new for us and poses a strong challenge. I am also thrilled for the new project and adding a new chapter in my career with the Marina Machans. I have worked with Clifford (Miranda) Sir a few years ago, and so I am looking forward to reuniting with him."

Advertisement

Known for his work rate, adaptability, and ability to operate across multiple positions, the Manipur-born attacker has been a consistent presence in the domestic game for more than a decade. Usually deployed as a left-winger, Khan most recently represented the Jamshedpur franchise in the Indian Super League and has also turned out for Goa earlier in his career.

Over the years, he has featured across multiple competitions and tactical systems, earning a reputation as a dependable team player who contributes both on and off the ball.

Advertisement

Head coach Clifford Miranda welcomed the addition, underlining the importance of experience and character within the squad as Chennaiyin continue preparations for the season ahead.

"Imran is a good player to have, particularly with his left foot. He had a very good season last year and had a big and decisive influence on his team's run to the semi-finals. Imran's inclusion strengthens our squad. His experience will help us, especially on the wings. He has been around the circuit for some time now and gives us a different dimension while going forward. His ability to operate from half spaces is very effective and will help us attack in multiple dimensions," he said.

By securing Khan's signature, Chennaiyin FC have further strengthened their Indian core. The attacker's familiarity with the league and its demands is expected to add value both in training and on matchdays, as the Marina Machans look to build a competitive squad.

Imran Khan will join the squad immediately and link up with his new teammates as Chennaiyin gear up for the upcoming campaign. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)