Chennaiyin FC land blow to FC Goa’s playoff hopes

Margao: Chennaiyin FC handed FC Goa a second defeat on the trot and dealt a massive blow in their playoff qualification hopes in the Indian Super League with a 2-1 win at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here today. Kwame Karikari bagged a brace as the Gaurs remained in sixth place.

Mount Maunganui

England dominate opening day against New Zealand

Dramatic lightning flashes around Bay Oval echoed lightning innings by Ben Duckett and Harry Brook which allowed England to declare at 325/9 with time to spare today on the first day of the first, Day/Night Test against New Zealand.

Chennai

Chennai Open: Nagal beats Jung, reaches quarterfinals

Sumit Nagal came from behind to beat Jason Jung of Chinese Taipei 3-6 6-2 6-0 and book a quarterfinals berth in the singles event of the Chennai Open ATP Challenger today.

Chandigarh

Harbhajan Memorial: CFA edge Football Academy

Chandigarh Football Academy (CFA) defeated Football Academy, Baddon, by a solitary goal, in a Under-17 category match during the 60th All India Principal Harbhajan Singh Memorial Football Tournament at SGGS Khalsa College, Mahilpur. Agencies