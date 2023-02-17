Chennaiyin FC land blow to FC Goa’s playoff hopes

Margao: Chennaiyin FC handed FC Goa a second defeat on the trot and dealt a massive blow in their playoff qualification hopes in the Indian Super League with a 2-1 win at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here today. Kwame Karikari bagged a brace as the Gaurs remained in sixth place.
Mount Maunganui
England dominate opening day against New Zealand
Dramatic lightning flashes around Bay Oval echoed lightning innings by Ben Duckett and Harry Brook which allowed England to declare at 325/9 with time to spare today on the first day of the first, Day/Night Test against New Zealand.
Chennai
Chennai Open: Nagal beats Jung, reaches quarterfinals
Sumit Nagal came from behind to beat Jason Jung of Chinese Taipei 3-6 6-2 6-0 and book a quarterfinals berth in the singles event of the Chennai Open ATP Challenger today.
Chandigarh
Harbhajan Memorial: CFA edge Football Academy
Chandigarh Football Academy (CFA) defeated Football Academy, Baddon, by a solitary goal, in a Under-17 category match during the 60th All India Principal Harbhajan Singh Memorial Football Tournament at SGGS Khalsa College, Mahilpur. Agencies
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Modi to address global business summit today
It will bring together thought leaders, policymakers, academ...
Air India will require more than 6,500 pilots for 470 planes
Seeking to expand fleet as well as operations, the airline h...
Australia win toss and elect to bat against India in Delhi Test match
Suryakumar Yadav makes way for a fit-again Sheryas Iyer in t...
Batter Cheteshwar Pujara felicitated on playing 100 Test match
Sunil Gavaskar honours him on the occasion as all team mates...