Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 17 (ANI): As the Big Bash League (BBL) is set to kick off its 2026-27 season in India, with Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium set to host the opening match in December, BBL Head of Business Operations Phil Rigby highlighted the city's rich connection with Australian cricket and its passionate fans, saying the BBL is excited to bring its live experience to the city on December 12.

Melbourne Renegades and Perth Scorchers will be the teams taking on each other in Chennai. The fixture will mark the first-ever BBL game played outside Australia and will officially kick off the BBL 16 season on December 12.

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“Chennai and Chepauk Stadium hold a special place for Australians and have a deep history with Australian cricket. I’m old enough to remember Dean Jones playing at this ground in the tied Test. As we know, Chennai is home to some of the most passionate cricket fans in the world. I was fortunate enough to attend a CSK game earlier this year, and the atmosphere was incredible," Phil Rigby said while speaking to the reporters in Chennai on Thursday.

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“I’m sure many people in India have watched the Big Bash on television, but we’re really excited to bring the authentic Big Bash experience live to the fans and the community in Chennai on December 12," he added.

Rigby thanked the Australian Government and CAIR for supporting the match, highlighting its role in the broader G’day Namaste initiative to strengthen Australia-India ties and create opportunities for businesses in both countries.

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“I’d also like to thank the Australian Government and the Centre for Australia-India Relations (CAIR) for their support in making this match possible. As we’ve said previously, this game is part of a much broader initiative, G’day Namaste, and we’re thrilled that cricket can serve as a showcase for building and strengthening relationships between Australia and India, across businesses and communities," Rigby said.

“Beyond the cricket, this match also presents a tremendous opportunity for businesses in both Australia and India to connect and build stronger ties," he concluded.

Rigby also clarified that the BCCI’s approval for the match came with no conditions regarding the participation of Pakistani players in either team. However, neither the Melbourne Renegades nor the Perth Scorchers features a Pakistani player in its squad.

"No, there wasn’t. There were no such conditions," he concluded.

The Melbourne Renegades will be the designated home side for the historic clash at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. (ANI)

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