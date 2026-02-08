Chess added as 16th title at Esports Nations Cup 2026

Riyadh [Saudi Arabia], February 8 (ANI): The Esports World Cup Foundation (EWCF) today announced Chess as the latest of 16 titles that national teams and players will compete in at the inaugural Esports Nations Cup 2026 (ENC), set to debut in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, from November 2 through 29, 2026.

Chess at ENC 2026 will host an unprecedented number of competitors, enabling new talent and underrepresented nations to compete on a major stage as the historically significant game grows into a larger esport, according to a release.

Here's everything you need to know about Chess at ENC 2026:

Schedule and format

- The Chess tournament at ENC will begin on November 2, 2026, and will conclude with the playoff final on November 8, 2026.

- The opening portion of the tournament will consist of 128 players competing in a round-robin group stage, featuring 16 groups of eight players.

- The top four players from each group will advance to the next stage.

- The second stage will consist of 64 players competing in a single-elimination playoff bracket.

- All group stage matches will be best-of-two. All Round of 64 and 32 matches will be best-of-two, while the quarterfinals and beyond will be best-of-four.

- Armageddon games will be used as tie-breakers.

- The event will be played in a Rapid 10+0 time control format.

Ranking system and qualifier info

- 128 players representing their respective nations will compete in the Chess event at ENC 2026:

- 64 players from 64 nations will be directly invited based on the official Champions Chess Tour (CCT) rankings

- 56 players will qualify through regional qualifiers

- 8 players will come from Wildcard slots

The Esports Nations Cup will award direct invites based on the official CCT rankings, limited to one player per nation. The Titled Tuesday Spring Split will serve as an additional tie-breaker if fewer than 64 unique nations are featured in the CCT rankings. The cut-off date for determining direct invites to ENC 2026 is May 26, 2026.

Chess will feature two regional qualifiers in each region, taking place on June 6-7 and June 13-14. Each Qualifier will consist of two stages: a Swiss stage and a double-elimination stage, with four players from each qualifier advancing to ENC, for a total of eight players per region. Qualifiers will be operated by Chess.com and hosted in each of the following regions:

- North America (8 slots)

- South America (8)

- Africa (8)

- Western Europe (8)

- Eastern Europe (8)

- Middle East + India + Central Asia (8)

- East Asia + Southeast Asia + Oceania (8)

Every nation can have up to two representatives at the event. Should a nation have a player directly invited through the rankings, only one more player from that nation can make it through the regional qualifier. Nations without a direct invite can still have two players qualify online.

Chess had grabbed the spotlight at its Esports World Cup debut in 2025, solidifying the rise of the new digital era for the world's oldest and most beloved games. Fans of both esports and chess had never experienced an event like this before and were captivated throughout as the intense action unfolded. The most accomplished players and biggest names collided in the playoffs, with the game's biggest star, Magnus Carlsen (Norway), claiming the inaugural Chess at EWC championship on behalf of Team Liquid.

In total, 20 nations were represented across the Chess main event and Last Chance Qualifier in Riyadh at EWC 2025.

"Playing for Gen.G at the Esports World Cup was a great experience for me. The energy there was amazing, and unlike any chess tournament I've played before. It's really exciting to see chess becoming part of the esports world and reaching so many new people. I'm looking forward to the Esports Nation Cup and can't wait to start competing again," said Arjun Erigaisi, who is currently India's number 1-ranked chess player.

Sagar Shah, co-founder and CEO at ChessBase India, said, "I am very excited that the Esports Nations Cup is happening for the first time this year! In 2024, when the Chess Olympiad happened, it was such an exciting time for Indian chess. I am sure there will be a similar level of excitement in the Indian community for the Esports Nations Cup as well, since they will be rooting for the nation and our top Indian players! I am really looking forward to it."

International Master and prominent chess commentator, Tania Sachdev commented, "After the incredible success of chess at the Esports World Cup, bringing it into a nation-based format adds a powerful layer. Playing for your flag brings pride, pressure, and passion, and that's what makes fans invest so deeply. Having been part of the Esports World Cup broadcast and experiencing its impact ring-side, I'm very excited to see this next chapter as the game cements its place as a perfect fit in the world of esports." (ANI)

