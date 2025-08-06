Chess prodigy Tanishka sets the bar high

Tanishka Garg of Bathinda has become the youngest female player in Punjab to achieve the international rating in chess. At the age of eight years and four months, Tanishka achieved the rating of 1452 while playing in the under-9 category of the National Chess Tournament in Gurugram last month while the ratings after calculation were declared in August.

The International Chess Federation (FIDE) announces new and revised ratings worldwide in the first week of every month. Tanvir Kaur Khinda, aged just over nine, was the youngest rated female player earlier.

To get one’s first rating, a player needs to play at least five games against already-rated opponents and score at least one point (a win or two draws). Also, the performance must be strong enough to justify a rating of 1400 points or higher.

Tanishka was just four years old when she started playing chess, her mother Meenu Garg told The Tribune. Her brother used to learn chess from a well-known chess player and coach Pankaj Shama, who lived near their house in Bathinda. Tanishka sometimes accompanied her brother and picked up the game fast. “After a month or two, her coach felt that she had picked up well and should participate in a tournament. Later, at the age of six she came second in the Punjab state chess championship (under-9 category). Tanishka participated in the senior women’s championship held in Bathinda and surprised everyone by getting two out of five points. That underlined her talent and we started pursuing her training seriously,” she said.

Punjab State Chess Association president Ankush Kathuria said Tanishka is the youngest player as per the FIDE rating records of the state players. “We are immensely proud to share that Tanishka has achieved her FIDE Rating, becoming the youngest FIDE rated female player in Punjab,” he posted online.

Earlier, two girls had achieved FIDE rating at the age of 10. “Behind this incredible milestone lies a story of unwavering dedication, discipline, and love for the game — not just from Tanishka, but also from her devoted parents, who have poured their heart, time, and countless efforts into nurturing their daughter’s passion for chess. This achievement is a beautiful reminder to all parents and young players that dreams do come true when they’re pursued with sincerity, consistency, and sacrifice. Let Tanishka’s journey inspire every family to believe in the power of persistence and to support their children in chasing excellence — both on and off the board,” Kathuria added.

Tanishka’s father Bhushan Garg said she is currently training under coaches Sourabh Arora and Deepak Batra while her school is helping her a lot. “We owe it to the coaches and the school principal and management for their support,” he said.