Chess World Cup: Knight holds King again

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, August 23

R Praggnanandhaa and Magnus Carlsen will both be content even though the chess World Cup final failed to produce a winner today and headed into

a tie-breaker.

Even as the two players settled for a draw in the second classical game after 30 moves, both the contenders will sleep knowing they did well to stay in the contest.

Carlsen, who had disclosed he suffered from food poisoning after his semifinal, played a safe game. Praggnanandhaa held his own with the black pieces.

“I did not really think that he would agree for a quick draw, but I was also fine with that,” the Indian Grand Master said.

“Yeah. I did feel that he did not have a lot of energy. I hope he recovers tomorrow,” Praggnanandhaa said of his opponent.

Incidentally, today’s game was the shortest for both the players in the classical format in this tournament.

Praggnanandhaa, who has already qualified for Candidates 2024 tournament thanks to his standing in this World Cup, played down the fact that he has a better tie-break record than Carlsen in the tournament. “Carlsen is the favourite but anything can happen and I will try to give my best,” Praggnanandhaa said.

But Carlsen has taken note of the Indian’s tie-break success so far. “Praggnanandhaa has already played a lot of tie-breaks against very strong players. I know he is very strong. If I have some energy, if I have a good day, obviously I will have good chances,” Carlsen said.

“I am very grateful to FIDE and the doctors and nurses, who got me some good treatment. Today, I am feeling a bit better but I still didn’t feel like I had the energy for a full fight, so I thought, let’s get one more day of rest. Hopefully, I will have more strength tomorrow,” the world No. 1 added.

The players will now go head to head in two tie-break games in rapid format that will have a time control of 25 minutes for each player plus 10 seconds increment per move. If these games fail to decide a winner, two more games with time control of 5 minutes for each player will be played.

Anand hails India’s golden generation

Chennai: With India producing chess Grandmasters aplenty, legendary Indian GM Viswanathan Anand firmly believes that the current lot happens to be a golden generation in Indian chess.

His comments came at a time when Indian players have hogged the limelight in the Chess World Cup in Baku, Azerbaijan, where young GM R Praggnanandhaa is competing in the final against world No. 1 Magnus Carlsen.

“I’m throwing in the title early, but they are a golden generation. They are all in the 2,700-plus group (Elo rating). And they’re all under 20. That just does not happen, it’s really something special,” Anand said.

“And what this means, and the reason I call them the golden generation, is they’re going to spend the next 10 years at the top. With varying career trajectories, of course, but they’re going to spend the next 10 years being rivals and colleagues and friends and everything,” he added.

“It’s a very different vibe because I was used to being the only Indian in a tournament for very long. So, it’s incomparable to my experience,” he added. pti

#Chess