Chess world cup: Praggu beats Erigaisi to reach semis

Baku (Azerbaijan), August 17
Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa defeated compatriot Arjun Erigaisi 5-4 in the tie-break sudden death to enter the semifinals of the FIDE World Cup here today.
The 17-year old will next face American Fabiano Caruana. The top three finishers qualify for the Candidates event to determine the challenger to world champion Ding Liren; and with world No. 1 Magnus Carlsen not likely to feature in the Candidates, Praggnanandhaa could get a spot.
Praggnanandhaa had bounced back after losing the first game of the two-game classical series to win the second and force the tie-break.
