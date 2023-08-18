Chess world cup: Praggu beats Erigaisi to reach semis

PTI

Baku (Azerbaijan), August 17

Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa defeated compatriot Arjun Erigaisi 5-4 in the tie-break sudden death to enter the semifinals of the FIDE World Cup here today.

The 17-year old will next face American Fabiano Caruana. The top three finishers qualify for the Candidates event to determine the challenger to world champion Ding Liren; and with world No. 1 Magnus Carlsen not likely to feature in the Candidates, Praggnanandhaa could get a spot.

Praggnanandhaa had bounced back after losing the first game of the two-game classical series to win the second and force the tie-break.

