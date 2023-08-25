Chess World Cup: Tie (Heart) breaker

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, August 24

Entering the chess World Cup, Indian prodigy R Praggnanandhaa never imagined he would get to play against world No. 1 Magnus Carlsen.

The only way for the world No. 31 to face Carlsen was if the Indian reached the final. The 18-year-old not only surprised the world but also himself when he became only the second Indian after the great Viswanathan Anand to reach the final of the prestigious tournament.

Beating world No. 2 Hikaru Nakamura and world No. 3 Fabiano Caruana to set up the title clash with Carlsen would have given Praggnanandhaa the belief that he could upset the Norwegian great. After all, it was not an impossible task for Praggnanandhaa, who had beaten Carlsen in an online tournament last year.

Forcing the final into the tie-break after drawing the two classical games would have boosted Praggnanandhaa’s confidence further. Notably, Carlsen, a five-time world champion in the classical format, had struggled with the aftereffects of a bout of food poisoning in the opening two games. He had played for draws, giving himself more time to recover.

Praggnanandhaa would still have given himself a fair chance in the rapid games, having pulled off tie-break wins in the previous two rounds.

Understandably, Praggnanandhaa went into the first game of the tie-break with an attacking mindset. Playing with the white pieces, the Indian went on the offensive but failed to break Carlsen’s defence. As the time pressure increased in the endgame, Carlsen’s experience as a four-time rapid and six-time blitz world champion came into play. The Norwegian, realising that Praggnanandhaa was struggling with time, forced the pace to put pressure on the Indian. Praggnanandhaa faltered before resigning after 47 moves.

Having lost the opening game, Praggnanandhaa faced an uphill battle. Playing with black, Praggnanandhaa could not trouble Carlsen, who forced exchanges in a better position before the two agreed for a draw after 22 moves.

Having come agonisingly close after finishing third in 2021, Carlsen succeeded in winning the only major trophy evading him.

For Praggnanandhaa, it was double delight as he also qualified for the Candidates tournament, which will be held in Canada next year to determine the challenger to world champion Ding Liren of China. Even though he could not emulate Anand in winning the World Cup title, Praggnanandhaa is only the second Indian after the five-time world champion to qualify for the Candidates.

Praggnanandhaa is also the third-youngest player after the legendary Bobby Fischer and Carlsen to make it to the Candidates.

“Praggnanandhaa can come back with a candidates spot and a truly wonderful result,” Anand posted online. “In the end, it’s Magnus! His persistence is rewarded with a victory in the only tournament that eluded him so far.”

Meanwhile, USA’s Fabiano Caruana beat Azerbaijan’s Nijat Abasov in a tie-break to clinch the third place and secure a ticket to the Candidates. However, with Carlsen reluctant to play in the Candidates, Abasov could get the Norwegian’s spot.

Congratulations on an incredible tournament, @rpragchess! Keep chasing your dreams and making India proud. — Sachin Tendulkar, former India cricketer

