Chetan Sharma retained as chairman of BCCI senior selection committee

New Delhi, January 7
Chetan Sharma was on Saturday reappointed as the chairman of the senior selection committee, exactly two months after his entire panel was disbanded by the BCCI for the Indian team's semifinal exit in the T20 World Cup.
Chetan's new team, though, would have entirely new faces with junior chairman of selectors S Sharath of South Zone being promoted. The others in the panel are former seamer Subroto Banerjee from East Zone, Salil Ankola from West Zone and Test opener Shiv Sunder Das from the Central zone.
Das qualified from central for being a former Vidarbha player after he finished playing for Odisha.
His colleague, Harvinder Singh, also reapplied but wasn't considered after interview as he was believed to be not up to the mark.
"The board received around 600 applications following its advertisement for the five posts issued on its official website on 18th November 2022," BCCI secretary Jay Shah said in a release.
"Upon due deliberation and careful consideration, the CAC shortlisted 11 individuals for personal interviews. Based on the interviews, the committee has recommended the following candidates for the senior men's national selection committee," he added.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann reallocates portfolios after Cabinet reshuffle; Dr Balbir Singh gets Health and Family Welfare
Chetan Singh Jouramajra has been given charge of all departm...
Punjab minister Fauja Singh Sarari resigns months after extortion controversy
In September, an audio clip went viral, wherein the minister...
Air India peeing incident: Delhi court sends accused Shankar Mishra to 14-day judicial remand, denies police his custody
The police sought his remand for three days, saying he was r...
Army personnel, aide held with 31-kg heroin in Fazilka; consignment smuggled from Pakistan
Were trying to escape after retrieving drug consignment smug...
Himachal Pradesh Cabinet expansion: CM Sukhvinder Sukhu returns from Delhi, says list of 10 ministerial candidates submitted to party high command
Sukhu and Mukesh Agnihotri had taken oath as Chief Minister ...